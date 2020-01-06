Ricky Gervais explodes Hollywood in hilarious Golden Globes monologue

Loading...

Ricky Gervais launched the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, as usual, unleashing the industry that everyone is there to celebrate – jokes about the death of traditional cinema, the Martin Scorsese / Marvel controversy and the terrible reviews for Cats’ new film adaptation.

It opened on a dark and comical note, reminding the audience that all participants “will die soon, and there is no follow-up.”

“You will be delighted to know that this is the last time that I have organized these awards,” he said. “I don’t care anymore. I’m kidding. I never did … Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars because of some offensive tweets. Hello? Fortunately for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press barely speaks And they have no idea what Twitter is, so I was offered this concert by fax. “

He has published other jokes about Hollywood himself, noting: “Many talented people of color have been snubbed in the main categories. Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do about it – the Hollywood Foreign Press is all very, very racist. ”

He continued: “We were going to do an” In Memoriam “this year, but when I saw the list of deceased people, it was not diverse enough. It was mostly white. And I said to myself:” No, not in my custody. ‘”

Watching the crowd, the actor highlighted the stars of The Irishman by Martin Scorsese. “Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Baby Yoda – oh, it’s Joe Pesci,” he joked. “Sorry. I love you, man – don’t make me beat.”

He then moved on to Scorsese’s controversial comments about superhero movies, particularly his criticism that Marvel movies are like “theme parks”. “I agree,” he said. “Even if I don’t know what it does in the theme parks. It is not big enough for walks. It is tiny!”