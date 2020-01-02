Ricki Lake reveals the shaved head after revealing the fight against hair loss

Loading...

Ricki Lake is heading towards 2020, a "liberated and free" woman.

In a sincere and emotional social media post shared on Wednesday, the host of a 51-year-old talk show revealed that she has been fighting hair loss for almost 30 years, "suffering mostly in silence."

"It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, everything," Lake wrote. “There were some times when I even felt suicidal about it. Almost no one in my life knew the level of deep pain and trauma I was experiencing. "

Ricki Lake in 2017

The television star shared that since her hair was "triple processed and bothered" biweekly for her role as Tracy Turnblad in "Hairspray" of 1988, she has fought hair loss. "Yo-yo diets, hormonal contraceptives, radical weight fluctuations over the years, my pregnancies, genetics, stress and hair dyes and extensions" also contributed to the problem, he added.

After spending decades relying on extensions and wigs, in addition to experimenting with supplements and even steroid injections, Lake decided that he "had finished hiding."

"I shook my hair and it feels so good," he exclaimed. "By 2020 and beyond, I want to be real."

Lake's post inspired a lot of support from his famous friends; Rosie O & # 39; Donnell commented: "I love you so much," while Andy Cohen wrote: "Beautiful inside and out!"

"I am incredibly proud of you and very happy for you and for what you have done for yourself and for all of us," added television star Pamela Adlon.

