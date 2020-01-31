Rickaro Books is demanding on the main street after almost two decades

It was a fixture on Horbury’s main street for almost two decades when many independent stores were replaced by carbon copy chain stores.

Rickaro Books was opened 19 years ago by Richard and Carole Knowles.

The independent Rickaro Books store closes after 19 years on Horbury’s main street. ‘The picture shows owner Richard & Carole Knowles.

Now they have decided to call the shop to focus on the online aspect of their business.

Richard said: “I really thought I would do it for a while but after 19 years we are still here.

“It has always been profitable, not massive, but it never lost money. We had nice loyal customers who seem to be pretty sad that we are closing. In a way it is nice, but in another way it is sad.

“The challenges have grown over the past two years, and we decided it was the right time.” The gift of reading, from the rare books the business deals with, to the first Stories picked up by children were most important to Richard and Carol.

Richard & Carole Knowles, Lynn Hesslegrave and Lucy Kent.

Richard said, “The best thing was that children came in as infants, some of whom now have their own children. And on a personal level, the great books we covered.

“And things like selling Harry Potter novels. Whatever you think of them, they changed the lives of the children and we had queues up on the street. People said they hadn’t seen such queues in Horbury since rationing. ”

Although it’s the end of the store, Richard would like to hand over the reins.

“We don’t want much for the business. And I would be willing to act as a mentor to anyone who wants to become a bookseller,” he said. “We would like to continue to run it as a bookstore and we would do anything to promote it.”

The store has always advocated literature of local interest, and Richard recommended Peter Brears’ recent publication The Buildings of Tudor and Stuart Wakefield.

He said: “This is a wonderful book. I think it’s the most important book on Wakefield since JW Walker’s story of Wakefield. “