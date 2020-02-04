Rickard Rakell’s shootout winner lifts Ducks over Senators 3-2 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

With 10 home games this month, the senators hope to improve their record in Canadian Tire Center, where they are in their final 10 1-4-5.

Anaheim opened the score midway through the first period when Ritchie tipped Hampus Lindholm’s shot to defeat Hogberg.

The senators equalized the game early in the period when Batherson scored a power-play goal for his second of the season.

Kase took a leap from the backboards and stopped in a backhand to make it a 2-1 score at the 13:35 point of the second period.

Anisimov’s tenth of the season tied the game 2-2 in the beginning of the third with a power-play goal as he tipped Colin White’s shot past Gibson.

Ottawa seemed to tie the game late in the period, but the ducks were challenged and sidelined after evaluation.

Notes: Anthony Duclair took the ceremonial confrontation for the senators when Willie O’Ree dropped the puck as part of the NHL’s Black History Month celebration. Cody Goloubef and Mikkel Boedker were healthy scratches for the senators.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 4, 2020.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press