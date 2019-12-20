Loading...

It has been exactly one month since the Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock fired him and replaced him with Sheldon Keefe. The team reacted to this change and played some of their best hockey players of the year.

Since the coach change on November 20, Toronto has won eight of its twelve games under his new boss, including four of his last five games against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

What makes the Leafs 8-4 record under Keefe even more impressive is that apart from a dozen games, they were only played against teams that currently occupy a playoff spot.

After training on Thursday, Keefe informed the assembled media that his team hadn't even scratched the surface of its potential.

"I still think that we still have a long way to go that only exploits the potential," said Keefe. "It is not negative for our group because I think we have done a lot of good things.

"I just think we have a lot more to give and a lot more to grow, and that's exciting."

After reviewing Toronto's upcoming games in a month's time, the Maple Leafs were able to leave a number of teams behind and transform into the playoffs.

Ten of the Leafs' next 14 games are against non-playoff teams and they only have five consecutive games after playing four games in October alone and seven consecutive games this season.

The club's immediate future looks much more promising than when the Leafs ended the Babcock era with a miserable losing streak of six games. However, I agree with Keefe that the team still has a "long way to go".

Mitch Marner, Zach Hyman and Travis Dermott have returned from long stays on the injured list and are playing well, but all three have not yet peaked.

"I'm not focused on what this team is not. I focus on what this team is: Keefe

Toronto must also count on a few wins from the substitute goalkeeper, of which the first Saturday night could come against last place in Detroit Red Wings if Michael Hutchinson tries to break his personal goose egg 0: 5-1 at the beginning of the season with terrible 4.55 goals – against the average and 0.876 percent less.

Keefe's honeymoon with the Leafs may be over, but he will continue to play an important role in ensuring that his troops give more and reach their full potential this season and beyond.

