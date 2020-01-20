Rick Chiarelli continues to fight in the hospital after surgery

FILE: Alderman Rick Chiarelli.

Coun. Rick Chiarelli stays more than a month after his open heart surgery at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, but his wife reports that he is making progress in fighting an infection.

The College Ward councilor uses intravenous antibiotics and has a tube on his chest that “vacuums” the infection, Lida Chiarelli said through the councillor’s Twitter account, adding that she and the couple’s three daughters are healthy.

Chiarelli was admitted on December 12 and had open-heart surgery on December 13.

He was released for a few days, but was re-employed when doctors identified a “serious bacterial infection.”

On October 23, the City Council unanimously rejected Chiarelli’s request for leave because of allegations of inappropriate behavior with regard to former female staff and potential contractors.

Chiarelli appeared at a meeting of the Council budget on 11 December, but was confronted with a silent protest from some colleagues and demonstrators in the gallery and left before the final budget vote.

“I have to go now. I’m just not very good. I can’t be here, but that’s about the best I could do,” Chiarelli said outside Ottawa City Hall. Asked about his ailment, Chiarelli pointed to a doctor’s letter that was sent to the city in October and made public, but did not explain it further.

The letter said that Chiarelli fainted on October 12, lost consciousness and was transported by ambulance to first aid.

At the time, Chiarelli said he could not comment on the allegations of inappropriate behavior due to an integrity investigation and legal process that he intended to initiate.

-with files from Joanne Laucius

Quick update: we are still at the Heart Institute. Progress is being made with the infection that Rick got from his open heart surgery on December 13. A combination of IV antibiotics and a tube that was continuously attached to his chest to “vacuum” the infection. Our girls and I are fine. – Lida

– Rick Chiarelli (@RickChiarelli) January 20, 2020

