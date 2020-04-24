Richlands male arrested for assault

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A Richlands guy has been arrested for an assault which remaining the sufferer with severe accidents.

On February 24, Onslow County Sheriff’s Business deputies responded to Flat Rock Lane in Richlands to aid EMS with a person observed on the roadway with head injuries.

The target was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital then transferred to Vidant Health care Centre owing to the severity of the accidents.

Detectives claimed the Investigation revealed that 23 yr previous Christian Anthony Lay of Richlands struck the sufferer a number of situations, resulting in the victim to fall and strike his head.

Lay was arrested on April 22 and billed with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

He was then transported to Onslow County Detention Heart under a $20,000 bond.

The suspect and victim are identified to each and every other and there is no risk to the public. The identity of the victim will be shielded, in compliance with the Federal HIPAA Law, detectives reported.

Anybody with data about this incident may possibly get in touch with Onslow County Sheriff’s Business office at 910-455-3113, Detective Hipple at 910-989-4040, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273 and refer to circumstance selection 2020-002473.