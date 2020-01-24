Richfield Middle School evacuated due to gas leak

CLOSE

Richfield Middle School was evacuated due to a gas leak on Friday morning and classes have been canceled, said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The students were taken by bus to Friess Lake Elementary School, the department said.

Richfield Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to the school at 8:23 a.m. at 3117 Route 167.

The first firefighters to arrive told dispatchers that there were high concentrations of natural gas in the building and that the building was being evacuated.

Firefighters and Richfield teams from We Energies shut off the building’s natural gas supply.

No injuries were reported.

The gas leak was caused by a cracked pipe on the school roof, said Tara Villalobos, administrator of the Holy Hill Area school district, in a letter posted on the district website and sent to parents via the system. district messaging system. The pipe cracked due to changing winter weather conditions, she said.

She said the smell of gas was noticed by the district maintenance manager in the school music room.

