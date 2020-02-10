Richardson: My house is just right for Harry, Meghan and Archie

Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are looking for new excavations.

Dear Harry,

You must be relieved that you have disappeared from the headlines now that the resignation of your royal duties has subsided and I am sure you have enjoyed the fresh air and ocean views from your rental house on Vancouver Island. But I hear that you are looking for a place to buy and are considering moving to Los Angeles. Given the way things are going in the US today, what about deposition and electoral chaos and anti-immigrant sentiment, I think that would be a bad idea. It would send the wrong message. Don’t go to L.A. Go to my basement.

I live in Ottawa and we would like to have you.

My basement is not exactly Kensington Palace, but it is clean and dry and the headroom is not bad. The old double bed that my in-laws gave us when they were reduced, still has some spring. My son’s PS3 is set and there are boxes with Lego and children’s books for Archie. There is a bathroom, laundry room and a fridge with a few cans of beer left over from the vacation. I can even show you where you can find the remaining Christmas baking in the freezer. It hurts your fingers to open the can, but the risk of freezing is worth it. Just don’t break a tooth on the frozen peanut butter balls.

We live in the city, so you don’t need a car and you can come and go as you please. I’ve never been bothered by a gossip reporter, so I think you’re okay. We have a small back yard, but it is big enough for Archie to play. We can show him how he makes a snow angel and builds a yurt. If you fancy a walk, we have great coffee shops in the area. And an early morning walk along the frozen Rideau Canal, as the sun rises, the sky glistens and the dry snow squeaks under your boots, is one of the greatest pleasures of winter.

There is plenty to do for families here in Ottawa. You can skate on the canal: glide over the ice, stop for a hot chocolate and a beaver tail, you can leave all your problems behind. For a total escape I can drive you to Gatineau Park for cross-country skiing. I’ll send you cheese rolls to grill on a chalet stove and a bag of birdseed for Archie to feed the chickens. If you are homesick, I can drive you around and around a roundabout with a giant statue of your grandmother on a horse.

But I think you’ll feel at home right away. Like many Canadians, my wife and I have deep roots in the UK. I’m currently going to the bottom of a bag of Marks and Spencer tea sent by a friend. I’ll save you something. There are lots of British dramas on Netflix and you can watch the BBC news whenever you want. Although I know you’re not a fan of the media, we can keep it off if you prefer.

I’m sorry your family relationships are tricky. If it would help, William and Kate are always welcome to visit. Since my son moved, there is an extra bedroom upstairs. We should share a bathroom with the future king, but I’m sure we can figure it out. It is one of the things that I like most about Canada. As I’m sure you’ve discovered on Vancouver Island, we welcome people here. We help. We give each other the space to breathe, to live and to love. We can usually get along well without splendor.

I hope to see you and the family soon. Thank you, John

Dr. John M. Richardson is a writer and educator from Ottawa.

