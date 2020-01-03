Richard Seymour among the finalists of the Professional Football Hall of Fame

Loading...

Former Patriots and Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour is among the 15 finalists of the 2020 class of the Professional Football Hall of Fame. He is joined by the last Broncos / Jets security finalists Steve Atwater; The Jaguars face Tony Boselli; Rams / 49ers catcher Isaac Bruce; The Steelers / Jets / Cardinals guard Alan Faneca; Seahawks / Vikings / Titans guard Steve Hutchinson; Ponies / Cardinals / Seahawks running Edgerrin James; and the Buccaneers / Broncos, John Lynch. Five other finalists have never made the short list: former Colts receiver Reggie Wayne; Troy Polamalu security steelers; LeRoy Butler safety packers; Rams receiver Torry Holt; Panther linebacker Sam Mills; Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas; and 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young. These 15 will be considered for selection on February 1 in Miami. A player must receive 80% of the votes of the selection committee. A maximum of five players can be chosen today. For the first time this year, the Hall of Fame will also add 10 high-ranking candidates, three taxpayers and two coaches to enter the sanctuary of Canton, Ohio, in August. That is a special selection in celebration of the 100th season of the NFL. Lynch, now general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, is a finalist for the seventh time. Faneca is a finalist for the fifth time, while Boselli, Bruce and James are in their fourth year reaching the final. Atwater and Hutchinson have done it three times, Seymour twice. The class of 2020 will be presented during the NFL Honors, when The Associated Press announces its winners of the individual NFL awards, the night of February 1 at Fox. 2020 will be available for the consecration week in Canton . The players of the modern era together with the collaborators and coaches will be formally consecrated on Saturday August 8. The 10 older adults will have their own inductions the week of September 16-19.

Former Patriots and Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour is among the 15 finalists of the modern 2020 class of the Professional Football Hall of Fame.

He is joined by the last Broncos / Jets security finalists Steve Atwater; The Jaguars face Tony Boselli; Rams / 49ers catcher Isaac Bruce; The Steelers / Jets / Cardinals guard Alan Faneca; Seahawks / Vikings / Titans guard Steve Hutchinson; Ponies / Cardinals / Seahawks running Edgerrin James; and the safety of the Buccaneers / Broncos, John Lynch.

Five other finalists have never made the short list: former Colts receiver Reggie Wayne; Troy Polamalu security steelers; LeRoy Butler safety packers; Rams receiver Torry Holt; Panther linebacker Sam Mills; Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas; and 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young.

These 15 will be considered for selection on February 1 in Miami. A player must receive 80% of the votes of the selection committee. A maximum of five modern players can be chosen.

For the first time this year, the Hall of Fame is also adding 10 high-level candidates, three taxpayers and two coaches to enter the sanctuary of Canton, Ohio, in August. That is a special selection in celebration of the 100th season of the NFL.

Lynch, now general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, is a finalist for the seventh time. Faneca is a finalist for the fifth time, while Boselli, Bruce and James are in their fourth year reaching the final. Atwater and Hutchinson have done it three times, Seymour twice.

The 2020 class will be presented during the NFL Honors, when The Associated Press announces its winners of the individual NFL awards, on the night of February 1 on Fox.

The full class of 20 people of 2020 will be available for the consecration week in Canton. The players of the modern era together with the collaborators and coaches will be formally consecrated on Saturday, August 8. The 10 older adults will have their own inductions the week of September 16-19.

.