They asked me to say a few words last week when the Rotary Club of Vacaville raised a glass for its 75th anniversary. I was an active member for more than half of those years. It was in my DNA; my father Johnny Rico was one of the 15 founding members who took Rotary to Vacaville in 1944. Still in my 20 years, I joined in 1958. Pop took a turn as president; me too, in 1973. The club asked me to offer a small historical perspective. If we are lucky, eventually we will all become mounted specimens. Joining a service club is like being a delegate to do the right thing for your world, big and small. In mine, Rotary got into everything from donating a stone barbecue at Pena Adobe to joining the global fight against polio; from giving scholarships, to landscaping in our exchanges on I-80. Voters were taxed in 1976 to start a new paramedic program. Rotary raised cash to finance primarily the first ambulance.

In 1986, we joined a mission to take the doctors of the club to Mulege, Baja California, to attend to the villagers who arrived on their donkeys.

The flagship event of the local club was its Rotary Fly-Ins. Beginning in 1957 by Ed Power, Rotary, Nut Tree partner and pilot, flights were a phenomenon for 25 years. Every June until 1982, 150 or more planes from Western states landed on Nut Tree, so many that the FAA installed a temporary control tower. The flights included an aviation legend as the guest speaker, such as General Chuck Yeager, the first to break the sound barrier in 1947; General Jimmy Doolittle, leader of the "Doolittle Raiders". In total, there were 24 air giants and a large gas bag: one year the Goodyear airship, "Columbia," appeared. But the large number of planes and people became too much. Then year 25 would be the last. Therefore, the speaker had to be more than legendary. He was. Ed asked, and Moon Man Neil Armstrong said yes. He came here in 1982. The night before the flight, Ed and his wife Linda invited Neil and seven others to dinner at his house. At a point. Linda asked: "Neil, can we go out and look at the moon with you?" We did it, in silence. Then Neil raised his arm and said, "Do you see that kidney-shaped spot in the lower right? That's where I landed." It still leaves me breathless.

They had me when the snowflakes sneaked into the VPAT stage, transforming our theater into a snow globe; again when a group of hedgehogs came out from under the hoop skirt of Clara's mother (Kristen Suihkonen Pucher); when the Snow Queen, Chloe Thornbrugh, stood on tiptoe and never came back down. And, oh yes, when Poppy Hamilton played one of the six rats in disguise, the granddaughter who took me there first. The VPAT audience was full of people like me.

But, initially, I was a passive sponsor of the final presentation of the year of the "Nutcracker" of the Vacaville Ballet Company. I saw it somewhere before, so I warned that I would go in between. But I didn't expect to be pleasantly surprised to be pleasantly surprised. Behind the red velvet curtain, with vivid costumes and slippers, was a young and talented company of 110 people. All those protected by the artistic director Cassandra Kamakeeaina were right, and nothing less than remarkable. Everyone had me before the theater reverberated with the classical Tchaikovsky score. Turning on the VPAT music box were alternate directors: Thornbrugh, Haley Long, Helen Miller and soloists Emma Abbate, Reese Gover, Lily Nielsen, Shannon Zwick. The beauty of this was that everything seemed effortless. I didn't go in the middle; I stayed for the arches and the flowers. I tried to tiptoe (I need to work), feeling that I just received the perfect Christmas gift. I did.

After months of investigation, and the deployment of abuses of power by an increasingly reckless president, it would seem that the political trial by the House of Representatives would be the end. But it's only the beginning. Our history will be stained by this time of division, far away in the future, but our burnished democracy will shine like never before.

