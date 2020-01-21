Richard Phillips spent 45 years in prison for committing a murder he had not committed. Photo credit: People Magazine Investigates / Investigation Discovery

Subscribe to our True Crime newsletter!

In 1971 Greg Harris was murdered in Detroit City. Based on what the victim’s brother-in-law said, the police arrested Richard Phillips. The brother-in-law informed the police that he had met Philips and another man, Richard Polombo, to discuss Harris’ murder.

In October 1972, Palombo and Phillips were found guilty of murder and sentenced to long prison terms. There was only one terrible problem. The 27-year-old Phillips was completely innocent.

For forty years, Phillips tried to overturn his conviction. He remained steadfast in his innocence all the time. When he was granted a new trial in 2014, the prosecutor offered him a plea: he admitted the crime and got out of prison faster. Phillips declined the offer. He argued that he would rather die in prison than commit to a crime he had not committed.

Take part in these True Crime discussions on our forum!

It was in 2010 when the authorities began to doubt that they had the right man. Phillips’ co-accused Polombo admitted that he hadn’t even known Philips at the time. Polombo informed a probation commission that the killer was Fred Mitchell, the man who had been the chief prosecutor’s witness and the victim’s brother-in-law. Polombo accused Mitchell of trying to frame Phillips from the start.

Law students from the University of Michigan took up the case and were determined to see Phillips as a free man. Their goal was achieved in 2017 when he received full discharge. He was 73 years old when he was released, but vowed to regain his life.

Despite the 45-year ordeal, Phillips never gave up hope; He did what he could to maintain his sanity, including watercolor painting. Since then he has had a career as an artist.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izD3oTsig-k [/ embed]

He says that his priority when he was released was to contact his two children, who were 2 and 4 years old, when he last had contact with them.

Check out the case in People Magazine Investigates [8 / 7c] at Investigation Discovery.