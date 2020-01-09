Richard Hammond praises a new range of advanced equipment for its good chemistry

Loading...

Grand Tour host Richard Hammond had no problem praising the Top Gear presenter trio in a recent interview.

Radio Times asked Hammond for his opinion on Chris Harris, Freddy Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness hosting the current Top Gear format and he was praised by the team for their “good chemistry”.

“I didn’t see it because I was traveling all the time in the series. I guess it has been well received and they are entering their stride, which is great news. Looks like they have good chemistry. It took us 20 years to get it, ”said Hammond.

Hammond’s comments on the current Top Gear presenter trio follow those of Jame May, who said, “It took them a while to figure out how to do it. But I think they are doing a good job now. It’s almost as good as ours. May also added that he “didn’t see why it was a problem to have two major auto shows.”

Unlike his two co-hosts on Amazon’s The Grand Tour, Jeremy Clarkson did not express an opinion on the show he once called his baby. In fact, Clarkson said in an old interview that he couldn’t bring himself to watch Top Gear under another presentation team.

“It would be like going to visit your baby after he was adopted by someone else and pressing your face to the window,” he said later.

The fourth season of Amazon The Grand Tour this year will only contain special episodes, putting Clarkson, Hammond and May on epic adventures around the world. The first special episode of the season aired on December 13, with the three presenters traveling from Cambodia to Vietnam on three boats.

The 28th season of Top Gear began with the Nepal special episode on December 29.

