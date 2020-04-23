Richard Gere, 70, and wife Alejandra Silva, 37, welcome newborn No. 2

Richard Gere, 70, and spouse Alejandra Silva, 37, have reportedly welcomed their second boy or girl jointly, a little one boy.

The pair has been bonding with their new bundle of joy at their Pound Ridge ranch house just outside the house of New York City, according to Hola! magazine.

Web site 6 beforehand reported they were expecting child no. 2 in November 2019.

Information surfaced that they had welcomed their to start with son jointly in February that exact year.

They verified they were being having their 1st child alongside one another in September 2018 by sharing a image of Dalai Lama placing his hand on her infant bump.

Gere and Silva secretly tied the knot in early 2018 after courting for 4 a long time.

The “Pretty Woman” actor was previously married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and Carey Lowell from 2002 to 2016. Gere and Lowell share 20-12 months-aged son Homer.

In the meantime, Silva shares a son named Albert with ex-partner Govind Friedland, reports E! Information.

Gere’s rep did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

