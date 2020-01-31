Rich People race against time in the new video ‘No Age’ – watch

Hailing from New Jersey, Rich People have been committed to making their music heard. Since their foundation in 2015, they have traveled along shades of gray, Belmont and bearings, to name a few.

Rich People collaborates with AltPress to exclusively premiere their video for ‘No Age’.

“No Age” finds front man Robert Rich seemingly racing against time to enjoy the little things in life, such as listening to music. The endorsed video was directed by Eric Teti from Grease NYC.

“This was our largest production video of all our songs, and the response and support since the release of” No Age “in late 2019 is great,” the group says. “Thanks to Eric Teti, Grease NYC and all other team members who made this shoot especially for us.”

You can watch the video for ‘No age’ below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lT8h58_5LM (/ embed)

Lyrics:

I felt the whisper of a sensation

Met by the space left by the void still not filled

Whimsy pressed like blue chalk on the walls of a 20 dollar bill

And there was no age where the slow days become a longer year

(No age too early, up to a longer year)

I could hold the wage, keep the luxury safe

(Slow days keep youth)

And I wonder how I ended up here

I felt the whisper of the night

Lip locked up on all glass pipes that have changed my life

Like quiet cries and I was all mine

And there was no age where the slow days become a longer year

(No age too early, up to a longer year)

I could hold the wage, keep the luxury safe

(Slow days keep youth)

And I wonder how I ended up here

Ty reminds me of what it once was

I stand still so that it can be safe for us here

And there was no age where the slow days become a longer year

I could hold the wage, keep the luxury safe

And I wonder how I ended up here

And there was no age where the slow days become a longer year

(No age too early, up to a longer year)

I could hold the wage, keep the luxury safe

(Slow days keep youth)

And I wonder how I ended up here

I felt the whisper of a sensation

Met by the space left by the void still not filled

And my obstinacy printed like blue chalk on the walls of a 20-dollar bill