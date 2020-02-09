Rhylee Gerber calls Tanner Sterback’s mother an “idiot” during heated confrontation

Rhylee doesn’t hold back and blow up Tanner and his mother when they meet again. Photo credit: Bravo

The reunion below deck gets hot when Ryhlee Gerber calls Tanner Sterback’s mother an idiot during the confrontation with the deck worker.

A new preview clip gives fans an insight into the whole juicy drama that went down when the cast of “Season 7 Below Deck” sat down with Andy Cohen.

The season was one of the most controversial ever. The cast was heavily divided by the time it was over.

Apparently the performers had a lot to do during the reunion show below deck. Not only does Captain Lee Rosbach storm off the stage, but also that Rhylee involves Tanner’s mother in the fight for his treatment of women, especially Simone Mashile.

Rhylee calls out Tanner

Andy asks Tanner how his mother treated Simone while filming. Tanner replied that they didn’t talk about it. He continues that he is not as close to his mother as the show made it appear.

Rhylee decides to join the conversation and discuss how Tanner’s mother challenged Captain Lee for attacking Tanner’s character.

The captain wrote a blog in which he berated Tanner for treating the female crew members. Tanner’s mother then used social media to beat up Captain Lee, and Rhylee shared it on Twitter.

“I don’t even insult your mother and don’t tell her I think she is an idiot,” Rhylee said to Tanner.

It becomes a bit of a challenge to understand what you are talking about, as the two deckmen kept talking about each other. One thing is certain. No love is lost between Tanner and Rhylee.

Tanner’s mother social media drama

As explained above, Tanner’s mother was not happy that Captain Lee expressed his feelings about Tanner’s behavior during the filming. Although Tanner said the post was in a private Facebook group, it went viral after Rylee called Tanner’s mother on Twitter.

“Parenting is not necessarily your child’s best friend. It is possible to expect the best from your child. I am for a mother to confirm @TSterbs Promiscuity on a phone call on TV (and sign a release to allow it) extremely disappointed, you would tolerate such behavior. #belowdeck, ”Rhylee tweeted.

Parenting is not your child’s best friend. It is possible to expect the best from your child. For a mother who confirms @TSterb’s promiscuity on a phone call on TV (and signs a release to make this possible), I am extremely disappointed that you would tolerate such behavior. #belowdeck pic.twitter.com/qFf91vJnHK

– Rhylee Gerber (@rhylee_gerber) January 23, 2020

Tanner makes it clear that he still doesn’t like Rhylee and calls on her Twitter actions. He tells Rhylee that she doesn’t know anything about his family. Then he blows up her character because she fits into a situation that has nothing to do with her.

With the preview clip for the below deck reunion special, fans can watch Ryhlee Gerber as she calls Tanner Sterback’s mother an idiot.

It’s juicy and just one example of the drama of the two-part special. The first part will be broadcast on Monday, February 10th, and the second part on Monday, February 17th.

Mondays at 8 / 7c are broadcast on Bravo below deck.