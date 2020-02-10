Rhonda Ross in conversation at the Harlem National Black Theater

If your mother is Diana Ross and the founder of Motown Records, Berry Gordy, you are talented or shut up.

Rhonda Ross: “Superstar parents were a blessing. But challenging. Working out my own authenticity in the midst of their enormous footprint is work. “

She sings and writes songs. She is also a mother. Homeschools her son, who is fluent in four languages. Property sold. And was on a soap. “My mother said that my dreams will make room for me. My father told me to keep an eye on the winnings … I will survive between them. “

And thrive. She is at Harlem’s National Black Theater on Tuesday 7 for “In case you didn’t know: a conversation with Rhonda Ross.”

I do not thank the Academy

Oscars. Zellweger, Brad, Laura Dern won. Nice. But Netflix, Spielberg, etc. Scream how films should be judged – and our best was the Korean film ??! Also a pittance from Pitt, who now has two Oscars. One for production, one for acting. He has never seen “The Sound of Music”. Not even ‘Gone With the Wind’. It must be, like Clark Gable, that he has never done anything.

And stop writing rules for artists who can’t do comedy. They are actors, not comedians. Their craft is specific. I once auditioned for a play, and not only did they not want me in the company, they didn’t even want me in the audience.

Also the red carpet thing for the show is puerile. The chat, infantile. The questions, kindergarten. And a man dressed like Cleopatra wasn’t great. He only missed a suspender belt.

Kathy Bates was for best support. She was in the “Richard Jewell” movie, which brought back the true story that was encapsulated in the 1996 Atlanta bombings in the Olympic park. It was about a real hero who somehow was a villain. Heavyset, slow, wise guard Jewell, who always wanted to be a police officer, saved lives, but the story of his heroism turned. His life turned, his job was canceled and he went downhill.

The actual bomber announced later. Too late. Jewell died. Slander processes were also passed on. An Atlanta newspaper hired Martin Singer, the lawyer who temporarily represented Bill Cosby, to bring a lawsuit against director Clint Eastwood. The Singer office tells me that there is no activity in that field right now.

Finest cakes

The Belmont Business Improvement District donated 10 pizzas from Half Moon pizzeria. The 41st district of the Bronx is where a few NYC police officers were ambushed in assassination attempts. BI Chairman Peter Madonia: “Unlike those protesting against additional police protection, Little Italy supports the best of NY.”

Books that we can lose

Notice how many people who have lapped from the political gang spit out a book. Some have never really worked, but they all love peeling someone else’s skin. Trust mother, many sons of the dog breed have their own stories that they do not want to have published.

John Bolton? His walrus mustache advertises his ego. “Wool and anger” by Michael Wolff? Former Sean Spicer secretary? Something by Howard Kurtz? Hillary, who takes out seasonal bestsellers? Obama’s wife, who was once unable to rub two orlon jerseys, sells more books than Dickens. The memories picked by the cherry of some of these writers are longer than those of their careers.

Love party

Looking for a place for Valentine’s Day? Try the Blackbarn Restaurant from Nomad. Across the street from Madison Square Park. They guarantee “passionate” artisan recipes. I’m just trying to help you.

Speaking of Valentine’s Day, there was a semi-romantic evening. After which the friend said to her friend: “Oh, please, because you told me to shave?”

Only in New York, children, only in New York.

.