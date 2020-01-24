Rhona Goskirk of Emmerdale will kill rapist Pierce Harris after discovering he killed Graham, hint Jonathan Wrather - The Sun

Rhona Goskirk of EMMERDALE murders rapist Pierce Harris when she discovers that he is back, hinted actor Jonathan Wrather.

The actor – who plays Pierce in the ITV soap opera – came back last night when the character killed Rhona’s partner Graham Foster.

Could Rhona kill Pierce?

They had a brutal and bloody fight that made them both exhausted and beaten.

But it was the rapist who came to the top and landed a murderous blow with a torch on Graham’s head.

But with the vet unaware that her former husband is back, she will be left devastated next week when Graham’s body is found.

It is not yet known who will blame Rhona for Graham’s murder while the police start an investigation, but if she discovers the truth, Pierce may be a goner.

Jonathan told The Sun Online: “That’s the thing – would she take revenge? Does she have it?

The actor who plays Pierce thinks Rhona will not respond well to his return

Rhona had a relationship with Graham before he was killed

“She is feisty and she stands for nothing. She might get some ingenious revenge – or she might be terrified.

“It will undoubtedly be frightening that Pierce is out and what he is going to do? The effect it has on her can go in different ways and we’ll see.

“Certainly, she responds in a way that we don’t know what she’s capable of.”

And he revealed that Pierce thinks he’s saving Rhona from Graham with his actions.

Pierce was married to Rhona and raped her Rhona’s rapist Pierce Harris kills Graham Foster in shocking Emmerdale scene

He said: “He has a logic in what he has done. He is on a crusade. He has a sociopath or psychopath to protect himself from reality – he is very good at that.

“He saves Rhona – if a few people get hit, so be it. He’s fixated on her. It’s the least he can do given their past, that’s his main focus.”

* Emmerdale broadcasts week nights on ITV