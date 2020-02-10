“RHOC” star Vicki Gunvalson’s fraud lawsuit was rejected

Vicki Gunvalson has an orange and legal headache.

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, 57, had rejected the fraud case against her on January 29, according to court documents obtained by Page Six on Monday. The case was rejected with prejudice, which means that it cannot be resubmitted.

Joan Lile, an 82-year-old woman, prosecuted Gunvalson and her company, Coto Insurance & Financial Services, in 2019 and claimed that she was paying rising premiums but was unable to receive her promised benefits when her husband died.

Gunvalson tried to sue Bravo to block the network of broadcasting images from co-star Kelly Dodd who said “you hunt older people”, “you are a scammer” and “you are fraudulent”, but she was not successful. Instead, Gunvalson announced in January that she was leaving “RHOC”.

Gunvalson is still in the middle of a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers. She filed a complaint against him in April 2019 for unpaid loans.

