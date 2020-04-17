RHOC Alumni Heather and Terry Dubrow slammed for selling hand sanitizers for $ 29 – The Scottish Sun

BOTCHED star Terry Dubrow and his wife, former Real Housewives star of Beverly Hills Heather Dubrow were accused of taking price measurements after they began selling hand sanitizers for $ 29 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Surgeon Terry appeared at the HQ Store this week to peddle two 3oz packs. the bottle, which he claims he “launched two weeks ago” and made with “the same technology that we use in the room where we prepare patients”.

7

Terry appeared at the HQ Shop for his new product

Consult Antibacterial Persistence Health & Antimicrobial Hand Sanitizer usually sells for $ 44 for two bottles, but is offered for $ 28.95.

Fans were left “horrified” at the couple’s gall, with one claiming that “trying to profit at the expense of others is despicable”.

“You and your husband sell 6oz. Hand sanitizer for $ 28.95 + tax and shipping,” tweeted an angry fan on Heather’s social media page.

“The price that was gouged out during a terrible pandemic is embarrassing. But you might be cold at home for $ 21,000,000.00.”

7

7

7

The special price is £ 28.95 for two 3 ounces. bottle

7

They usually sell for $ 44

“In the past week and a half we have sold more than 80,000 of them,” he exclaimed proudly, which would bring a total profit, before tax, of sales of $ 2.3 million.

“This is the last 400, so you can get all 400, but that’s it, we’re coming out of this hand sanitizer spray,” he then warned viewers.

Responding to the criticism, Heather told Page Six that they had donated $ 35,000 to California’s Second Harvest Food Bank.

“We have donated thousands … to people who work at the forefront of this pandemic,” he said.

RHOC Alumni Heather and Terry Dubrow slammed for selling $ 29 bottles of hand sanitizer.

7

He was accused of measuring prices

7

But Heather responded to the criticism and said it was unfair. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

CITY LIFE

Irvine Welsh gave the name Martin Compston ‘wee f *** y’ after he finished Edinburgh

PEAK PEAK

Inside the house of EuroMillions winner, Jane Park as she shares an amazing throwback photo

Guess the CELEB

Celebrities post photos of their # MeAt20 – but can you guess who?

‘That’s crooked’

Chloe Ferry was accused of failing photoshop after fans saw the door tilt

‘stay sexy’

Christine McGuinness danced in sexy clothes before her husband Paddy exchanged clothes

MORE THAN MURS

Olly Murs meets fans at a safe social distance as she queues to the supermarket

“And we give a portion of our cleaning results to the food bank – there are children who don’t get anything to eat – and for health care professionals,” he continued.

“As a mother of four children, I see when we reappear and the children go to school or camping.

“I want to build a product that helps people in a new normal wave.”

Plastic surgeon who failed Dr. Terry Dubrow placed leeches in the nipple of 80s music star Tawny Kitaen

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS.