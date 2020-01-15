'RHOBH' visits Broadways 'Chicago' to see Erika Girardi

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” showed support for co-star Erika Girardi on her debut on Broadway.

On Tuesday evening the actors Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and Sutton Stracke Girardi appeared as Roxie Hart in the long-standing Broadway musical “Chicago” with many girls – and Garcelle Beauvais.

As already reported on page 6, the trip to New York is not an official Bravo trip, so no cameras followed them. Instead, the women posted photos of their vacation on social media, including a dinner in the Polo Bar to celebrate Kyle’s birthday.

During the break, the ladies went backstage to say hello to Girardi (who Erika Jayne is putting on the stage) and a spy heard Rinna cry out, “Jayne was great.”

From left: Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and Lisa RinnaBruce Glikas / WireImage

After the show ended, the Bravo stars climbed up on the stage and gave flowers to their buddy – which prompted the pop dance artist to burst into tears and announce how much she loved her and appreciated that they were there , to support them.

The 48-year-old Girardi is not the first Bravo star to get involved in the Tony-awarded musical. The stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, and Rinna performed, although it was her turn five years before she entered the reality show.

Jayne will be on the show until March 29, after joining the cast on January 6.