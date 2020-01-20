REAL Housewives of Atlanta’s Tanya Sam calls rumors that her fiance has deceived her with the owner of a cookie shop ‘fake news’.

The Canadian gave her side of the story tonight during the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live and said it was actually “The Cookie Lady” who was trying to touch her fiance.

10

Tanys Sam cleaned up the rumors about her fiance who was cheating. Credit: Bravo TV

10

She seemed irritated about it Credit: Bravo TV

Fans of the show know that Kenya Moore implied that the fiancé of Tanya, Dr. Paul Judge, was unfaithful to her after a woman claimed to have hit her in a bar.

But Tanya denied the rumors, she said to Andy, “I was like fake news. Fake news everywhere!”

When Andy asked if she believed “the cookie lady,” Tanya said she didn’t.

Tanya told her side of the story: “[The cookie lady] tried. They met, she tried to give him her number, he threw it away.

“She tried to slip into his DMs, he never responded. It’s fake news!”

10

Tanya is currently a friend of the housewives Credit: Getty Images – Getty

10

Tanya is currently engaged to Dr. Paul JudgeCredit: Getty – Contributor

10

Kenya implied that the fiancé of Tanya cheated on her Credit: Getty Images – Getty

These cheating rumors caused a number of problems because Kenya and Tanya are now arguing with Tanya and claiming that Kenya only came after her because she didn’t want her to be “fresh air” between all the drama.

She also agreed with a caller who said during Watch What Happens that Kenya focuses on the relationships of the other women because her own marriage is falling apart.

Kenya and husband Marc Daly are currently going through a divorce after two years of marriage.

10

Kenya is currently going through a divorce from husband Marc DalyCredit: Getty – Contributor

10

Kenya Moore raised the subject of cheating partners during their Canada trip Credit: Bravo TV

10

Kenya has been watching Tanya all the time. Credit: Bravo TV

Two weeks ago, Kenya raised the issue of cheating partners, while the housewives were eating together and the group asked if they wanted to know if their partners were cheating.

Kenya asked the rest of the group: “If you suspect or have heard that someone’s husband is cheating in the group, would you like to know?”

To which most housewives, including Tanya, responded that they wanted to know.

10

Kenya came off as shady during the Credit: Bravo TV interview

Kenya went on, “If a woman came to you and said things like this, and it’s the woman accusing him?”

Tanya then responded specifically: “Yes, I would like to know if people were going around saying that.”

Kenya continued to press on the subject and asked, “But what if they didn’t make contact with them and in fact they said the person hit them and they exchanged numbers?”

Tanya responded surprisingly by saying she didn’t consider those things.

10

A woman approached Kenya and Cynthia Bailey to tell them about Paul Judge Credit: Bravo TV

Cynthia Bailey then explained during a confessional clip that a woman told her and Kenya that Paul had flirted with her.

At the time, Kenya and Cynthia visited A Haute Cookie, a cookie shop in Atlanta.

The store owner, Shiana White AKA “The Cookie Lady,” then revealed that Paul had been with her everywhere in a bar, bought her drinks, and asked her to take her somewhere else.

Tanya is currently a friend on the show and took the housewives on a trip to her hometown to participate in the Toronto Carnival.

RHOA’s Kenya Moore calls Tanya Sam’s husband for “cheating” after a bakery employee says he was “all about her”

Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.