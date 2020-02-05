‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore in a’ good place ‘with Marc Daly during a divorce

The relationship between Kenya Moore and Marc Daly is better than ever, even though they are getting divorced.

The star “Real Housewives of Atlanta” sat down with Amius Phillips of SiriusXM and revealed that she has a great co-parenting relationship with her ex.

“We’re really in a good place now,” she said to Phillips, as a surprise. “Our relationship has really taken a turn. He’s been so kind to me, honey, you know, how’s your day? What is going on? “Our relationship has not been so good in a long time.”

Phillips urged her how long their relationship has been in the current state.

“It was around October, November, yes,” Moore replied.

Moore, 49 and Daly, 49, tied the knot in a mysterious St. Lucia ceremony in 2017 and their daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, was born in November 2018.

Their happiness was short-lived when they broke up in September 2019.

“I think [our relationship] turned when we celebrated the Brooklyn birthday together,” Moore told Phillips. “Listen, my heart is beating in a different person. And so for me, all I ever wanted to do is protect her and I’ll do it until the day I die. And if that means we have to protect her from just negativity or something in our house, then I will and when I saw that we had the opportunity to be older together and do it in a great way and set an example. for Brooklyn, I said, “Let’s do the party together.” And we did and we had a great time. And then I just think that showed him that you know I’m not chasing him. I wanted a quiet, peaceful house and a great environment for my daughter. “

She said earlier that “there is always hope” for them to be reconciled and neither has applied for divorce.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ExpXpKu2dNQ [/ embed]

.