'RHOA' stars Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill will sign a prenup

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill will take care of a deal before going down the aisle.

As part of Watch What Happens Live on Sunday evening, the 52-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta announced that she and the 49-year-old sportscaster are planning to pre-register before their wedding on October 10, 2020.

“I just think it’s smart. It protects everyone and we are working on some really great things right now, ”she answered a fan question about the legal document. “We actually had this conversation with Kandi [Burruss] and Todd [Tucker] and we had a chance to see how they somehow found it.”

Then she turned to Hill, who was the bartender on the show, and asked him, “But, um, you can handle a prenup, right?”

Hill agreed.

“I took my money earlier,” he laughed.

When the other guest, Bevy Smith, indicated that Bailey was making her own money, Hill quickly said, “I don’t imply that she would take my money. I said, you know, when you get into a relationship, what you own and what belongs to me and what we do together, we can share if it ends like this. What doesn’t happen then. “

Hill asked Bailey the question in July after spending 14 months on a $ 85,000 ring and recently told Page Six Style that her wedding dress “will not be traditional”.

Bailey was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017.

