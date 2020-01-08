Loading...

Iran did not take long to respond to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani. Early Wednesday morning, two US bases in Iraq were hit by missiles fired from Iran, an action Iranian officials described as recovery for what Foreign Minister Javad Zarif described as “the armed attack cowardly “that President Trump ordered last week when he killed a senior Iranian officer. officer.

It is unclear how the Trump administration will respond to the attack on Iran. Even if the president holds back, the tension between the United States and Iran is unlikely to ease anytime soon. As Reza Marashi – an Iranian expert who served in the State Department’s Office of Iranian Affairs under Presidents Bush and Obama, and later as the first research director of the National Iranian American Council – explained to Rolling Stone shortly after Iran’s retaliatory attack, there are still options to defuse the situation, but it will ultimately come down to the man at the White House: “It will go as far as Trump takes it.”

Before the attack, Rolling Stone spoke at length with Marashi about the importance of the assassination of Soleimani, US-Iranian relations under Trump, and what to expect from the Middle East nation in the future.

Since tensions between the U.S. and Iran have been mounting since Trump pulled the U.S. from the Iranian nuclear deal, were you surprised by the decision to assassinate Soleimani ?

Anyone who tells you that they weren’t surprised that the Trump administration removed a senior foreign government official is lying. There are very few rules in international relations. The first is that you don’t kill foreign officials in broad daylight. You don’t do it. I think everyone was rightly surprised.

I strongly encourage people who make the cheerleader to eat a big slice of humble pie now so they don’t have to do it later. The reason I say this is that you might be excited now, but are you going to be excited when the Russians or the Chinese start doing these kinds of things? At the end of the day, that gives the green light to any other country in the world – authoritarian or not – who wants to start doing this kind of thing. They are now able to designate the most powerful country in the world, the country that is supposed to defend international order and be the standard bearer for what is good in the world, and say: if they can do it, why can he? we?

Yes, I would say it’s a pretty terrifying precedent to set.

The administration’s arguments regarding the information regarding the “imminent” attacks that Soleimani planned do not really hold water. It is not only because various government officials have said that this is not really the case. If the prevention of an imminent threat to American security was the measure to determine whether we should carry out a targeted assassination of a senior official of a foreign government, then why did we not do it to Vladimir Putin? Why didn’t we do this in Xi Jingping? These guys are far more of an urgent, clear and present threat to the national security of the United States than Iran. And yet, we have enough sense, even within the Trump administration, to know that it would be an astounding and catastrophic course of action to pursue. But for some reason, as far as Iran’s logic and rationality is concerned, go out the window.

The Trump administration has said the Iranians are cheering for the death of Solemani, but that doesn’t seem to be the case at all. How was Soleimani perceived by the Iranian people, and what effect could it have inside the nation?

These guys from the Trump administration have no idea what they did. Not only in terms of how it will be perceived, treated and operationalized by the Iranian government, but also by Iranian society. I will be the first to admit that in a country of 80 million people, not everyone will love or support Qasem Soleimani or the Iranian government as a whole. But I would venture to say that most people respect and support it specifically. In a more general sense, I would say that contrary to the uninformed assertions of the Trump administration, this will trigger a rallying effect around the flag inside Iran. He already has. The reason why this is important is that just two months ago, you saw protests in various Iranian cities, with people protesting against political, economic and social aspirations that have not been met for a long time. . Now it’s the opposite. It’s a rallying effect around the flag. Not only does the Iranian government feel besieged – and rightly so; it has been under siege for some time, both economically and militarily vis-à-vis the United States – but now most Iranians will feel like they are under siege. It puts the country in war mode, in defensive mode.

Trump’s logic regarding the situation seems to be that Iran will never achieve anything truly meaningful, because if they do, the United States will simply eliminate them militarily. Can you explain why this is a wrong way of thinking about relations with Iran?

You have 40 years of evidence to show that just because the United States is exponentially more powerful than Iran on the world stage – in general and in terms of conventional military superiority – than if it does something , it is not going to provoke a response. The Trump administration has said that we need to restore deterrence, we need to restore leverage, we need to restore credibility. These are the same tired and disproved arguments that hawkish individuals in the US government – Republicans and Democrats – have said about Iran since we invaded Afghanistan 18 years ago, and since we invaded Afghanistan. ‘Iraq 17 years ago. When do we say bullshit? I think it is high time to do so.

No one doubts American superiority in military capabilities and the ability to project power globally and in the Middle East, but I think honest people will recognize – Israel notwithstanding – that Iran is the most powerful country in the Middle East. It reached this level of power despite unprecedented levels of economic warfare, and it did so precisely because the Iranian government realized that it could not match conventional American military superiority. Instead, he based his national security on an asymmetrical war. When you look at the Shia militias across the Middle East that Iran has built, and what the United States government calls state sponsorship of terrorism, it is the Iranian government that says, “OK, you are going to punish us , you are going to isolate us, you are going to impose arms embargoes that prevent us from strengthening our armed forces in the same way as the Saudis, the Israelis and the Emirates? Then we will use the only means we have. “

Can you explain Iran’s asymmetric capabilities a bit? Apart from conventional military action, what are the ways to fight back that the United States might not be ready to counter?

You may think that you have seen a militarized version of Iranian politics, but you have not done so. I encourage everyone, in the United States and outside the United States, to buckle up, because you are about to see it. What I mean by that is that Soleimani achieved in death what he could only dream of in life. The Iraqi government is on the verge of sending the US military out of the country. We don’t know what the timetable is, but it is more than anything the Iranian government’s number one goal. That was the number one goal before Soleimani’s death, and it remains the number one goal, injected with steroids, after Soleimani’s death – to withdraw U.S. military forces from the countries bordering Iran, particularly the Iraq and Afghanistan, and by extension, Syria.

Am I to think that there will be some more specific and more tangible retaliatory attack against the United States? Yes. But Iran has made it clear that it will be done when and where it chooses. This is an interesting comment for me, because it creates this feeling of nervousness and urgency in the American government, and it does not allow them to make the traditional emergency plan that most government officials would like to make. But it also allows the Iranian government to capitalize on the internal response of the Iranian people, to consolidate at home and to ride this wave of rallying around the flag. I think it is also the number one priority to consolidate and solidify power at home so that if and when the time comes to be drawn into a war that they independently seek to avoid, that they will have their people behind them.

You posted on Twitter how this is confirmed by Trump advisers seeking a “return on investment” on Iran for the disruptive role it played during the Iraq war, and Trump wanting to undo the legacy of Obama, in this case, the Iranian nuclear deal. The United States has obviously had a turbulent history with Iran. Before Trump took office, however, what was the path for the two countries in the nuclear deal? What was he doing, apart from preventing Iran from maintaining its nuclear program?

The nuclear deal essentially hit the pause button in the escalation cycle between the United States and Iran which led to a military confrontation. This is where we were at the end of Obama’s first term and the start of his second term. Then President Rouhani takes office, someone who has long experience in using diplomacy to solve problems with the outside world in general, and in particular with regard to the Iranian nuclear program. Foreign Minister Zaif takes office, who has exceptional experience in using diplomacy to resolve problems with the outside world more generally, and more particularly with the United States. Various other Iranian government officials who do not often make the headlines in Western countries and who have a long history of advocating within the Iranian national security apparatus to use diplomacy with the United States to resolve the conflict . The nuclear agreement ends up happening and hits the pause button for this escalation cycle that led to war. It is a very good thing.

But what he did most importantly was that he laid the foundations for a dialogue on other points of contention between the two countries. You saw this happen immediately after the nuclear deal was signed. You have seen the United States and Iran work tacitly together inside Iraq in the fight against ISIS – which was led, ironically by Soleimani. You have seen the United States and Iran carry out a prisoner swap that has enabled the Americas, which were unjustly imprisoned inside Iran, to be released and reunited with their families. You have seen the United States and Iran avoid a crisis when US military officials inadvertently entered Iranian waters, were detained for 24 hours and released. Can anyone of common sense pretend that if American soldiers inadvertently enter Iranian waters, they will be released within 24 hours? Of course not. We do not even have the means of communication to manage this type of crisis, because the Trump administration has unnecessarily abandoned these channels of communication.

You mentioned how the United States actually worked with Iran to fight Daesh in Iraq. How the consequences of the assassination of Soleimani could affect this fight, especially since the American forces could soon leave Iraq.

I think that without American air power, and when the United States withdraws its troops and adjusts its presence inside Iraq, it will go in the direction of making the fight against Daesh more difficult. But I also think that, ultimately, it offers an opportunity on two fronts. First, so that the Iraqis mobilized in a way that we did not see them, they had the capacity to do the last time that Daesh was on the march. (Let’s not forget that it was Iran and Soleimani who were the first to arrive in Iraq with weapons and logistical support.) I also think that this gives the opportunity to other actors on the international scene, perhaps Russia, to intensify the fight against the Islamic State. , maybe in Iraq. I don’t think it’s just Iran and the Iraqi government that is fighting ISIS. I think it will continue, but I think someone else will enter the fray. It’s all fluid and people are waiting to see more details on what the US expulsion from Iraq will look like. It will take shape sooner rather than later. This will complicate the fight against ISIS, but it will not make it impossible.

At some point, we are going to have to recognize that perhaps American troops in the Middle East are making things worse, not better. These problems did not exist before arrival. IS did not exist before the arrival of American troops. The United States cannot send troops indefinitely to wage endless wars in various parts of the world. Wars must end at some point. When you get into a war, you have no conceivable chance of winning, and a variety of smart people have told you before you do that, you have to start wondering what the end game is here? What is the point? How is it in the American national interest? What is the strategy? What is the policy? No one answers these questions, and those who try not to give correct answers. At this point, it’s just militarism for militarism. It never produces anything positive with regard to America’s interests or America’s security.

It seems that the situation with Iran is fleeing at the moment. As you mentioned, there are no real channels of communication and Iran seems determined to respond to the assassination of Soleimani. Is there a real way to defuse this situation?

I can totally understand why it seems so. But you’re talking to someone right now who has spent a number of years working in a place with incredibly dedicated and very intelligent diplomats and officials who taught me a very important rule regarding this genre things: the door to diplomacy never really closes. Ruling leaders still have the ability to take risks for peace and reach that proverbial door handle, even if the chances of success are low. Countries will always speak publicly about their red lines. I would say that killing a senior government official with a drone strike is crossing a red line, but I would also say that sometimes the red lines can become flexible lines. Otherwise, there is nothing to negotiate.

Statecraft is about choice. Trump usually makes poor choices, especially over Iran. American interests and American politics are constantly damaged, in some ways, beyond repair. How to step back from what seems to be an impossible spiral towards war? The ball is in the Trump administration’s court. They are the ones who escalated things so massively, and that forces the Iranian government to react in one way or another. It becomes for them a question of domestic policy. If they do not respond, they seem weak at home and also weak abroad. How do they prevent someone else from doing this to them if they don’t respond? If you support a country like Iran in a corner, they will end up going wild so they can get out of the corner. Are there things the Trump administration could do? Absolutely. Do I think they will do them? No.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.