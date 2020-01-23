Revolut launches new joint-top savings account with easy access that pays 1.35% - The Sun

ONLINE challenger bank Revolut has launched an easily accessible savings account with an interest rate of 1.35 percent.

It is a joint best buy with the same rate as Marcus of Goldman Sachs and Saga, although the latter is only available for people over 50.

Revolut launches a savings account with easy access that pays 1.35 percent. Credit: Alamy

The so-called “Savings Vaults” are so far only available for the metal account holders of Revolut, although it will be available for other users at lower rates in the coming months.

The metal account costs £ 12.99 per month and comes with various benefits, including health insurance, airport lounge access, concierge services and store discounts.

If you reach deposits of £ 85,000, additional money that you transfer will receive a lower interest rate, but Revolut has not shared what this will be.

The 1.35 percent rate will also only be available for “a limited time” until the bank reaches a financial limit that it has set itself, but it will not say what this is.

Savers who deposited money when the rate was 1.35 percent will continue to receive it on previously transferred money, but not on new deposits.

Savings accounts in the current account

IF you can now earn interest-free on every account and not just Isas, some smart savers have used current accounts to get a cash boost.

Here are two of the best paying checking accounts out there.

National FlexDirect – You get 5 percent on balances up to £ 2500 for the first year you have the account before it drops to 1 percent.

TSB Classic Plus – You get 3 percent with TSB, but only on balances up to £ 1500.

View our overview of the best current accounts, depending on how much you earn.

With savings safes, Revolut customers can complete their card payments and save their change immediately.

The cash is protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) up to a value of £ 85,000.

The savings account has no minimum deposit and offers unlimited withdrawals.

But the monthly £ 12.99 worth of Revolut metal means it doesn’t pay for some savers right now, so calculate this carefully in advance.

Fixed-rate accounts offer better rates than easy-access accounts, so if you know you can afford to hold your money for between one and five years, it is worth looking at these types of accounts.

We have made an overview of the best savings accounts here.

Darren Cook, financial expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Savers have recently gone through a hair-raising period, with rates generally generally being lowered.

“However, existing Revolut metal customers, who already pay the monthly service subscription, can be very satisfied with this extra option.

“But new customers may have to do the math before they subscribe to £ 12.99 per month to get easy access for the best buy.”

Thousands of loyal savers receive miserable interest rates from Britain’s largest banks, and some offer only 0.01 percent.

As a result, from next year, banks will have to set savings rates on easy access accounts according to the proposed rules.

In July, Revolut issued a warning to users about scammers trying to access accounts.

