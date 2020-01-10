Revision of the Broncos schedule from A to Z

Loading...

September 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) on the bench in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on Empower Field at Mile High. Credit Required: Isaiah J. Downing-USA Sport TODAY

The Denver Broncos roster is sure to face an overhaul in the 2020 outdoor season that will shake the attack and defense.

A stable position – it seems – is the quarterback, but building around the young signal group Drew Lock will be critical, says Broncos Blitz podcast host Ronnie Kohrt.

Kohrt is accompanied by Mile High Sports writer Zach Segars to discuss the Broncos roster from A to Z.

The boys tell a bit who stays and who goes different Broncos, including Shelby Harris, Derek Wolfe, Devontae Booker, DaeSean Hamilton, Chris Harris Jr. and Justin Simmons just to name a few. The boys tell where the off-season concentration could be and what Denver should do to reach potential wildcard status next year.