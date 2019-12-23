Reviewing the last Christmas videos of the Pittsburgh Penguins

Loading...

In recent years, the Penguins have recreated a classic Christmas movie for their annual holiday video. We thought it would be fun to revisit the videos of past years.

2014: CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS

Most of the players who starred in this no longer exist. It feels like Paul Martin It has the most prominent role in this. Highlights include Beau Bennettscene with Robert Bortuzzo, Sidney Crosbyrant at the end, Mike Langethe paper of Jim Rutherford making an appearance:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MW200L5_tBA (/ embed)

2015: ONLY AT HOME

Daniel SprongThe role of opening this is … appropriate? Dan potash Making an appearance on this one is good. Evgeni Malkin It's too good of you:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0c7DEEGcCM (/ embed)

Wilkes-Barre / Scranton did a reading of The Night Before Christmas this year. Oskar Sundqvist fought Harrison Ruopp Y Reid McNeill He had too much fun with that, and Tom Kostopoulos He struggled to make the story about penguins:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxovyr__2nQ (/ embed)

2016: ELF

Marc-Andre Fleury, Kris Letang, Patric HornqvistY Ian Cole They are the best in this, in my opinion:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7SgpaSDO_k (/ embed)

The Nailers made a lip sync video for Christmas this year, with Ross McMullan (the one who enters from the right at the beginning) leading the way. Fun fact: Kyle Flemington, the one in the gray cardigan in the center in a minute, is now a line judge in the NHL:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOnjFtSsv-o (/ embed)

2017: A CHRISTMAS HISTORY

Malkin is again funny in the 2017 video. Also, why does Potash always play a woman?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cqJFPNfiH0 (/ embed)

And here are the bloopers of 2017:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muon7DV7W6I (/ embed)

2018: VACATION TRAINING

This was not a movie, but an instructional video for the holidays. Phil Kessel It is definitely the star:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xbxFMYq3mQ (/ embed)

Malkin yelling at Matt murray Y Bryan Rust In the bloopers it's great.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7pbhLVsELQ (/ embed)

Wilkes-Barre made a trivia video in 2018, and some boys fought:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYZLW2AoQdk (/ embed)

They also did a reading of The Night before Christmas, and Jimmy Hayes& # 39; accent makes everything fun:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pd65n9YP5bI (/ embed)

2019: THE HOLY CLAUSE

Malkin's role was short, but great:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nI55eUsusIg (/ embed)

Which year was your favorite?

