Review: you must try the Google CES 2020 slide

Google seems to be fascinated by slides during its events, and at CES 2020 I finally had the chance to give one of them a lift. Here is a full overview of Google’s CES 2020 slide.

If you’ve missed it in recent years, Google has set up huge stands at major technical events, including CES and even Gamescom in recent years to show off Stadia. At CES 2020, Google is back with another gigantic stand, and mounted at the rear, there is a set of four slides that riders land in a ball pit at the bottom.

The line

As with any attraction, the Google Assistant slide starts with a line and luckily it moves fairly quickly. It starts downstairs and unless you hit it at peak times, it looks like you can walk upstairs immediately to wait for your turn. Google sends down four riders at the same time every few minutes, so it’s fast. I’m glad there’s nothing like the “Google Assistant Journey” rule or that absolutely insane rule for the gumball machine (also known as a swag dispenser) that usually lasts more than three hours.

The slide

Ok, here’s the fun part. After you’ve waited for your turn, you can sit down and prepare for the slide.

But wait, what about your backpack or bag? Unfortunately, this is the only thing the Google slide on CES could not take into account. At CES, most of those present have a backpack, bag or a type of bag with them. Google mentions several times that personal items are not allowed on the slide, but there is no place to check your bag.

If you are like me and have a backpack at that time, Google will probably allow you to go down the slide, but with the backpack in front. I can’t emphasize this enough, it’s a great idea and you’ll see why below.

At this point I also want to take the time to give Google some credit. His stand was open on the second day, Google temporarily closed the slide to thoroughly clean it. Admittedly, the slide closes a few hours of the day, but it’s nice to see that Google takes the CES flu seriously. Moreover, it seemed that a coating was added to make the slide probably even faster.

Anyway, back to the experience. When it’s your turn, you’ll be asked to go to one of the multi-colored slides (I chose red) and sit down to prepare for the quick ride.

The moment has arrived. The Googler on hand tells you to go, and you move forward to the tipping point. The slide is much faster than you would first expect. It only takes a few seconds, but it is also great fun. But what about the landing?

The ball pit

At the bottom of the Google slide on CES 2020 is a ball box filled to the brim with white and transparent plastic balls. In the event of a collision, these balls fly forward in a wave to the cameras that record you while you are buried underneath. That is why it takes a few minutes to get the next group down.

You will sink into these balls quickly, and especially if you wear a backpack in the front, it is really hard to get up. Once you’ve done that, a team of enthusiastic Googlers will help you to the stairs where you can get out of the experience, probably with a big smile on your face.

The GIF

What Google does not mention before you stand in line is that the slide also makes a GIF of your ride down. When you come out of the ball pit, Googlers are ready with Pixel 4s in colored covers to match the slide, all processed with your GIF and ready to be sent your way. This can be done via Google Photos or by e-mail.

Do you remember how I said that Google put your backpack in front of you? Well, it results in almost the best GIF ever. Because of the angle of the camera, everything you see is a backpack with a pair of sneakers sticking out of the bottom.

Initially, the Googlers who sent the GIFs actually thought I was slipping back somehow. Needless to say, this is my favorite thing about CES 2020.

Worth the wait?

Yes definitely! The line for the Google slide on CES 2020 is not particularly long and it is certainly worth the effort to drive down quickly. 10/10! I’d do it again! Of course you first have to be at CES to try it.

