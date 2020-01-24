Review: The Wizard of Oz shines with tight stagecraft and joyful dances

Wizard of Oz

Royal Winnipeg Ballet

Until January 25, Southam Hall, National Arts Center

Reviewed Thursday

If you are on the road this weekend to see the Wizard, prepare for sweeping away through the fantastic costumes and the beautiful performing arts, along with precise, cheerful dancing, a beautiful score and a generous dose of humor.

This version of the classic story of L. Frank Baum is a new $ 1 million ballet in collaboration with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, and Colorado Ballet. After staggering the public in the towns of origin, Dorothy and her maverick friends venture further afield for the first time and land in Ottawa for a three-night run at the National Arts Center run by the Winnipeg company. (It is a return visit for RWB, less than two months after a sold-out nutcracker at the NAC.)

On a stage designed to make you look like you are staring into a cyclone, the production finds a balance between the latest technology in lighting and digital effects, and the ancient art of classical ballet and live music. The lively Matthew Pierce score is performed by the National Arts Center Orchestra.

Although mainly influenced by classical music, the music also contains excerpts of popular styles throughout the decades, from the big-band sounds of the 1920s to the 70s funk / disco and the 80s new wave, not only the enduring attraction of a fairy tale published in 1900, but also bridges the generations, of which three or four were represented in the audience during the opening night.

Despite the daring production values, it is important to remember that this is not a Broadway musical. I had to remind myself a few times that no one would break into a song or fill the spaces with dialogue. Instead, the familiar story is told through music and movement, naturally enhanced by those loosely colorful costumes and slick digital projections. The Yellow Brick Road, for example, started on stage and continued on the screen, eventually leading to an Emerald City that resembled the interior of a green disco ball.

Choreographed by Septime Webre, the dancing is fantastic. Sophia Lee was a sweet Dorothy with wide eyes and graceful, while her cohorts, the Scarecrow, Tinman and Cowardly Lion, injected their muscular solo dances with elements of mime and slapstick comedy, such as the lion’s fearful reaction to his own tail.

The choreography includes numerous overhead lifts, one of the most impressive movements in ballet, and the cast makes them effortless. Air maneuvers are much less traditional, but the dancers also take them with them, whether it is a witch flying through the air on a broom or a threatening group of winged monkeys.

Without a doubt, the most crowd-pleasing character on stage is Dorothy’s little dog, Toto, represented by a puppet that is so lifelike that it was easy to take out the dancer who operated the strings. Her boring clothing helped make the puppeteer ‘invisible’.

Now that I think about it, the use of color was particularly effective. The production began in neutral shades of black, white and gray, characteristic of the farm life and reflects the sepia tone of the Kansas scenes in the original 1939 film. When landing in Oz, both the film and the film burst. ballet of color. Those iconic ruby ​​slippers, made by blinding pointed with red crystals, formed a striking centerpiece.

Eventually Dorothy finds her way back home, her friends learn that the answer to their search is within and that the so-called powerful wizard appears to be a sham. In general, the tail of Toto rarely stops wagging. The pleasure is contagious; here we hope for an encore performance.

