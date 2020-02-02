Review: The Base Station Stand by Nomad combines a premium design with support for iPhone and AirPods

At the beginning of the month, the popular accessory manufacturer Nomad presented its latest premium charger for mobile phones: the Base Station Stand. The base station stand in aluminum and leather design offers a first-class charging experience with two 10 W charging coils, USB-C and more.

design

The new base station booth is largely an updated version of the wireless travel booth launched by Nomad in 2018, but with a few key differences. One of the biggest differences is the design. While the Travel Stand was a two-part device that could switch between charging station and charging station.

The new base station stand consists of a piece of aluminum with leather accents. You lose the versatility of the two-part design that the Wireless Travel Stand offers, but the robustness of the one-piece metal design is very slim.

The leather accents of the Base Station Stand ensure that your iPhone or AirPod rests on a soft cushion. There’s also anti-slip padding on the bottom to keep it calm. This is very useful if you regularly pick up a larger device like the iPhone 11 Pro Max. There is also a small LED display on the front that lights up when charging.

I have previously written why I prefer wireless charging stations over wireless charging mats / pads, especially on my desk. Using a wireless charging station offers several advantages for use with Face ID. You can see your notifications at a glance and interact with your iPhone without having to take it off a charging mat.

The design is one of the clear differentiators between the Nomad Base Station Stand and other wireless chargers on the market. It’s high quality and sturdy, but you lose some of the versatility that the 2018 travel-related wireless booth offers.

USB-C

The base of the base station is powered via USB-C. This is a huge improvement over the proprietary power cord and power brick of the Wireless Travel Stand. Thanks to USB-C support, the base station stand can easily be powered using the USB-C cables that you already have for other devices and accessories ,

The Nomad comes with a 2 m braided USB-C to USB-A charging cable and an 18 W USB-A wall adapter with US, UK and EU plugs. Ideally, we would have liked Nomad to bring a USB-C wall adapter here as well.

Despite using a USB-A connector and cable, the Nomad Base Station Stand’s USB-C port is a significant improvement over the 2018 proprietary cable.

power

The most important aspect of the Nomad Base Station Stand is the wireless charging power. A key factor in choosing a wireless charger is whether it has one coil or two coils or not. Nomad’s original charge level included a one-coil system that was a bit fussy and you had to put your iPhone right in the right place.

This year, the Nomad base station booth has a wireless charging surface with two coils that can deliver up to 10 W. This means that it supports the iPhone’s 7.5W quick charge features and you can place your iPhone on the stand either vertically or horizontally. Due to the two-coil design, it is not necessary to find the “perfect” place for your phone.

The base station stand also supports AirPods and AirPods Pro. AirPods Pro have to be rotated vertically, but they charge without any problems, and I had no problems placing the AirPods casually on the charger, but the Qi coil is missing.

The ball is really in Apple’s yard to take the iPhone’s wireless charging capacity to a new level. The iPhone is limited to 7.5 W, but many Android devices can reach up to 15 W. Nomad’s Base Station Stand is perfect for iPhones, like today, but I would very much welcome Apple if it is going to increase the speed of wireless charging soon.

Wrap up

The Nomad Base Station Stand is my preferred wireless charging stand so far. I used to be a big fan of Logitech Powered, but the AirPods support added by Nomad makes it stand out from the competition.

Of course, the premium design and functions have a price. The Nomad Base Station Stand is now available for $ 99.95 on the Nomad website. This is more expensive than other wireless chargers, but you get the aluminum and leather design, USB-C support, and AirPods support.

What is your current wireless charging setup? What do you think of Nomad’s latest base station status? Let us know in the comments!

