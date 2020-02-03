Review summary: Zombie Army Dead 4 is a fun co-op multiplayer shooter that can repeat itself

Rebellion Developments’ latest multiplayer shooter title, Zombie Army Dead 4, will be released tomorrow, and the first reviews for the game have been released!

After the first reviews the game seems to be a success! This is pretty good news as the game was very much anticipated. The game is known for its co-op based gameplay, and Zombie Army 4 seems to hit that head on the head. However, it seems to get a little boring as the game progresses.

Below are some of the most respected game sites in the industry. Check out the highlights to get reviews on Rebellion Developments’ latest multiplayer shooter title – Zombie Army 4:

Press square 80

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is one of the best cooperative games for PS4. The meaty campaign offers impressive level diversity, an excellent control scheme and entertaining game mechanics, while a Horde mode puts your skills to the test. Rebellion has an experience of seeing and doing so much that a group of players could take weeks to master everything on offer – a crowning achievement for this type of game. Zombie Army 4: Dead War is an absolute riot of a title that is as cheeky as it is fun to play.

Screen Rant 80

With a unique combination of ideas and game mechanisms, Zombie Army 4: Dead War somehow makes killing Nazi zombies feel fresh and new.

Trusted Reviews 80

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is a fresh start for a spin-off series that deserves more attention by swapping a few elements that initially made them stand out with a more ambitious multiplayer attitude without giving up their roots.

GamesRadar + 70

In its confident campiness and macabre action, there is an infectious trust in Zombie Army 4 that makes anyone who plays it a fan of this exciting co-op shooter.

Hardcore gamers 70

While cumbersome controls and a weird combo display can reveal the intent of speed and orderly chaos, Zombie Army 4: Dead War does just enough to avoid these unfortunate moments. Players who voluntarily, not violently deal with such madness, with sufficiently positive results.

VG247 60

Zombie Army 4 is the revived corpse from the past of the games, made up of the best parts of Sniper Elite. It’s a B-movie pastiche filled with classic movie references and thousands of heads (and blocks) to pop. Most of all, it’s a new game. A new, fairly entertaining video game in 2020 – what a concept.

Game Revolution 50

Killing the zombie Hitler should be a highlight of every experience, as well as every chance to crush the Nazi scum. But in the Zombie Army 4 campaign, it was more of a relief, as it meant the end of a boring, monotonous experience that was only supported by the ability to get through with other people.

In similar news, the developers of Rebellion Developments released a new detailed trailer for their highly anticipated game. The detailed trailer gives players an overview of what they can expect from the game, and if the trailer has something else to offer, fans are expected to find a chaotic treat.

New features like new enemies and weapons will be available, which means that this game may be better than we expect. Find out more about the upcoming player here!

Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be released on February 4, 2020 on all platforms. What do you think about this game? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest game news.

Source: metacritic