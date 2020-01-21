Review: Sapphire Radeon RX 5600 XT Pulse OC - Graphics

Introduction

In the summer of 2019, AMD brought a new focus on the premium end of the discreet graphics card market with Navi-infused Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 GPUs now priced from £ 330 and £ 300 respectively. Fighting competitive GeForce RTX 2060/2060 Super and 2070 GPUs from Nvidia, the performance duo from AMD continues to give a solid performance account.

But it is not the £ 300 plus market that is important for large sales volumes. To that end, AMD released the Radeon RX 5500 XT, priced from £ 160 and mixed with the GeForce GTX 1650 Super / 1660/1660 Super.

The clear price difference between Navi-based maps is clearly visible. This is why, as fully expected, AMD is now filling the £ 250-plus segment with a new GPU. Enter the Radeon RX 5600 XT.

AMD’s mainstream GPU setup

Radeon RX 5700 XT

Radeon RX 5700

Radeon RX 5600 XT

Radeon RX 5500 XT

Radeon RX Vega 56

Radeon RX 580

Launch Date

July 2019

July 2019

January 2020

December 2019

August 2017

April 2017

Code Name

Navi 10

Navi 10

Navi 10

Navi 14

Vega 10

Polaris 20

architecture

RDNA

RDNA

RDNA

RDNA

GCN

GCN

Process (nm)

7

7

7

7

14

14

Transistors (BN)

10.3

10.3

10.3

6.4

12.5

5.7

Estimated mold (mm²)

251

251

251

158

486

232

shaders

2560

2304

2304

1408

3584

2304

Texture units

160

144

144

88

224

144

ROP units

64

64

64

32

64

32

Boost clock (MHz)

1905

1725

1560

1845

1471

1340

Game Clock (MHz)

1755

1625

1375

1717

–

–

Peak SP TFLOPS

9.75

7.95

7.02

5.20

10.54

6.17

Memory type

GDDR6

GDDR6

GDDR6

GDDR6

HBM2

GDDR5

Memory size (GB)

8

8

6

4/8

8

4/8

Memory clock (MHz)

14,000

14,000

12,000

14,000

800

8000

Memory bus (bits)

256

256

192

128

2048

256

Max bandwidth (GB / s)

448

448

288

224

410

256

PCIe support

Gen 4

Gen 4

Gen 4

Gen 4

Gen 3

Gen 3

Power connectors

6 + 8

6 + 8

8

8

8 + 8

6

TDP (watts)

225

180

150

130

210

185

Start MSRP

$ 399

$ 349

$ 279

$ 169 / $ 199

$ 399

$ 199 / $ 229

Analysis

Radeon RX 5600 XT is based on the same Navi 10 die and RDNA architecture as the RX 5700 and XT components. That means that it is intrinsically expensive to produce, because the transistor of 10.3 billion and the production of 7 nm are expensive. This point is worth remembering if we continue with the assessment.

It is closest to the RX 5700 from a top end perspective; both cards have the same 36-CU (2,304 shader) arrangement, in addition to 144 texture units and 64 ROPs. AMD reduces the frequencies by a reasonable amount, up to 1,375 MHz game and 1,560 MHz boost clock. The reason for this is of course to use Navi 10 dies that cannot reach the 5700 or 5700 XT frequency class at acceptable voltages.

A reduction in frequency leads to a 11 percent reduction in GFLOPS throughput, but that’s good for a card further down the pile. The much larger change, and probably the biggest bottleneck, lies in the decision to drop the 256-bit, 14 Gbps memory bus and speed in favor of 192-bit, 12 Gbps. However, that is not all, because choosing this narrower width also has the knock-on effect of reducing the frame buffer from 8 GB to 6 GB. The numbers speak for themselves, because the RX 5700 has 55 percent higher bandwidth for peak memory and a 33 percent larger amount of memory on board.

Reasonable reduction of GFLOPS coupled with a rather meaty cut in bandwidth and size allows the RX 5600 XT to achieve a more susceptible 150 W TDP, and we should see a lot of cards with smaller form factors and a lonely 8-pin power connector. Because AIBs are what they are, this wise advice may be ignored in favor of re-use of existing RX 5700 / XT coolers and PCBs in the name of easy transition.

AMD and Nvidia can choose to build GPUs the way they want – by choosing a new, customized Asic or trimming cores / frequency / bandwidth from existing designs – but the most important factors are the price and, consequently, how the new GPUs fit. the wider landscape.

Expect the cards to be sent today from $ 279 (£ 249). The reviewer’s literature compares RX 5600 XT with the GeForce GTX 1660 Super and shows that it is comfortably faster at 1080p. However, that is no longer the correct financial comparison. Nvidia has since lowered the price of the RTX 2060 (non-Super) and such a move caused mild panic in the AMD ranks at the end of last week. Let’s explain why.

The 11th Hour Mess – To OC or not OC

AMD does not want to lower the price of the RX 5600 XT because it would affect the profit margins for everyone in the chain, especially because this GPU was built with the relatively large RX 5700 die. That being the case, and the RTX 2060 is demonstrably faster for the same price, the dilemma of AMD is solved by tapping the Navi 10 chip for extra performance. And by extra we mean a healthy blob of core and memory.

For example, our rating card, the Sapphire RX 5600 XT Pulse OC, was sent to us with a boost clock of 1,620 MHz and a memory of 12 Gbps – or fairly close to the specifications of the basic RX 5600 XT. Given that Sapphire uses good silicon for its Pulse and an excellent cooler, AMD has decided to push the frequencies of this already overclocked GPU. A new vBIOS increased the GPU boost speed to 1,750 MHz and, more importantly, the memory from 12 Gbps to 14 Gbps. The sum of these two changes increased performance by about 10 percent, making the Pulse OC (Plus) better in the light of Nvidia’s price reduction RTX 2060 rival.

The problem with this approach, so late in the day, is two-fold. The first is that most cards have already been sent in the channel, so to obtain these new speeds, end users must flash their cards manually. No problem for seasoned enthusiasts, but certainly an obstacle to those new or upgrading for the first time. Not good.

The second problem is that frequency startup also increases power, and AMD has accordingly increased the total graphics power (TGP) from, for example, 160 W on an OC card to 180 W, which questions cooling. PowerColor, for example, is now releasing its OC card, prepared for these higher speeds, with an upgraded cooler.

The point is, AMD was surprised by the recent Nvidia price drop on the RTX 2060. Instead of lowering the price, the add-in board has instructed partners to increase speed, making RX 5600 XT OC cards even more the RX 5700. For nearly 20 years in the technology industry, these late movements are some of the most random that I have seen. But if there is no price reduction, what could AMD have done to make the RX 5600 more attractive? That is a difficult one. If Nvidia had changed the specifications and sent performance BIOSs at the last minute, it would have been pushed properly; that’s how AMD should be.

Resume

The Radeon RX 5600 XT, based on the Navi 10 chip, comes in two flavors. The basic model, starting at $ 279, offers about 80 percent of the RX 5700’s performance, while the OC card, which now has faster memory and core speeds, should reach 90 percent of its performance. Pricing is crucial in the inevitable comparison with GTX 1660 Super and Ti on the low side and the price-reduced RTX 2060 for OC models.