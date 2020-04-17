Review: Rina Sawayama is the pop moment of her first album

Get used to hearing Rina Sawayama’s name in every conversation about what’s hot in pop this year. The first album of the singer-model born in Japan and raised in the United Kingdom, Sawayama, is an exciting musical adventure, expertly referencing the chaos of the Top 40 at the turn of the century without getting too hung up on nostalgia for it all. Combining crunchy nu-metal guitar riffs with a penchant for early R & B-pop production in the vein of Aaliyah and ‘NSync, Sawayama sounds like Britney Spears ” Blackout through Korn – and it works inexplicably.

Sawayama’s debut comes out of its breakthroughs with the 2017 EP buzzy Rina and juicy single Cherry in 2018. The two focused on the R & B-pop side of it, mixing punchy hooks delivered with soul with dreamy top-notch synths for Wade Robson’s choreography. Fortunately, the pop princess side of Sawayama did not disappear on her new album; here she proudly waves her musical monster flag without letting this tiara touch the ground.

She walks out the door with musical punches: the opening trio of songs are fierce avant-pop masterpieces on which 29-year-olds exorcise his demons above the sympathetic riffs of Mosh Pit. “Dynasty” kicks off the party with a bop on intergenerational pain that few could effectively achieve in a way that is as stimulating as it is truthful and raw. By the stellar “STFU!” it goes full Deftones with a simple request (“Have you ever thought of closing your big mouth? /” Because I have several times, several times “) which is both inflammatory and stupid in its delivery.

On the more purely R & B-pop side, Sawayama is capable of also removing power ballads with the same amount of energy without effort “fuck you, I do what I want”: “Akasaka Sad” is a song breaking right away A nightmare before Christmas while “Bad Friend” is a heartbreaking self-reflection that could sound on one of Ariana Grande’s recent albums.

Incredibly, every song Sawayama sounds like the kind of music you dream of hearing at an incredibly cool, meticulously unique and fun party from second to second. Take the pivot of 80s glam rock from “Who will save U now?” which turns seamlessly into the sparkling synth-pop of “Tokyo Love Hotel”. On the single “Comme des Garçons (Like the Boys)”, however, she makes the best case for her to become the reigning diva of the dance floor of the new decade, cooing “Excuse my ego / I can’t pass incognito / Whenever you see me / It’s like winning big at Reno. ”Curiously, it’s also what you feel when you listen to each of his songs.

