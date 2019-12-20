Review: Promise Pegasus R4i MPX RAID storage for Mac Pro

Loading...

As the lucky owner of a Promise Pegasus3 R6 external RAID enclosure, I was happy to try the new one Promise Pegasus R4i internal RAID MPX module, a unit specifically designed for the Mac Pro.

The Promise Pegasus R4i is a RAID array with four disks that can be easily inserted into your Mac Pro thanks to the MPX form factor. If you add the R4i to your Mac Pro, you immediately get a ton of storage via four 8 TB disks that are set by default in a RAID 5 configuration.

Does the Promise Pegasus R4i produce good results? Is it easy to install? Will it remain relatively quiet? How does it relate to a stand-alone Pegasus promise? All these questions and more are answered in our practical video review.

Synology RT2600ac: the AirPort Extreme replacement.

Pegasus R4i specifications promise

Fast hardware RAID storage for Mac Pro (current generation)

Plug and play in Mac Pro

Installed in both MPX bay in Mac Pro

Ideal for video editing in 4K and high resolution and creative workflows

32 TB raw capacity (24 TB configured RAID 5, formatted with HFS +)

Advanced RAID engine supports RAID 0, 1, 5, 6 and 10

9.2 pounds with 4 disks configured

Buy from Apple

unboxing

In the box you will find some instructions, together with the Promise Pegasus R4i. No power cables or Thunderbolt 3 cables are required because the device is connected directly to your Mac Pro logic board via the PCIe and MPX connectors.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOrRTZDujAA (/ embed)

Subscribe to 9to5mac on YouTube for more video & # 39; s

Configuration

The device has four 3.5-inch disk positions with four 8 TB 7200 rpm Toshiba MD06ACA800V surveillance SATA HDD & # 39; s pre-formatted and pre-installed. These disks can be found separately in the high $ 300s, which means that this device alone contains around ~ $ 1400. Promise says it will eventually offer the R4i in different storage capacities.

The R4i is designed with two disc positions stacked on each side, with a lock switch to lock each pair of discs in place. By unlocking the bays, you can easily remove and replace a drive, thanks to a convenient rail system that guides the drives along tracks so that they meet the connector at the rear of each individual bay.

Without the four disks, the R4i doesn't weigh much, but that weight quickly becomes balloons up to nearly 10 pounds with the four installed disks. This means an extra 10 pounds added to an already heavy Mac Pro. Those $ 400 wheels are starting to look better and better every day.

to install

The Promise Pegasus R4i can be installed in one of the two MPX boxes in the Mac Pro. Simply slide the aluminum case away from the Mac Pro, locate an empty MPX holder, and install the device in the Mac Pro. After installation, replace the aluminum housing and start the machine.

The internal MPX module offers one of the biggest advantages of the Pegasus R4i over independent external configurations. Because the R4i is internal, there are no Thunderbolt 3 or power cables to handle.

In a few rare cases I accidentally disconnected the wrong Thunderbolt 3 cable, causing my Final Cut Pro X library stored on my DAS to go offline halfway through the operation. Although you can usually recover from such events in Final Cut Pro, it is still scary when it happens. If you remove the cables, you don't have to worry.

After starting up, you want to install the Promise Utility software, with which you can manage the RAID array, change settings, follow background processes, view event information, etc.

Performance

The R4i is pre-configured in a RAID 5 setup, and that's how I recommend using the device. RAID 5 provides much needed redundancy so that if one of the drives fails, you can replace it with a spare without losing the entire array. For the record, I have never had a disk failure in all my years of using Promise products, but it does happen, so it makes sense to use a RAID configuration with built-in redundancy.

The disadvantage of RAID 5 is that you simply lose the equivalent of one storage unit. So if you have a four-bay unit with four 8 TB drives, your 32 TB is reduced to 24 TB. It's a significant decline, but 24 TB is still a lot of storage available in the Mac Pro.

In terms of speed, the Pegasus R4i is relatively fast. Promise notes that users can experience up to 680 MB / s in RAID5, which I have largely experienced when performing speed tests and file transfer tests. It is more than enough for 4K workflows and higher.

In the first instance, the R4i must go through its synchronization, which is carried out as a background process. This one-time synchronization takes a few hours and can lead to reduced performance during this period. After the synchronization is complete, your device works optimally.

Although you obviously don't get the same kind of speeds as Apple's built-in SSD & # 39; s or third-party SSD solutions, flash storage simply can't compete with the huge amount of capacity offered by traditional spinning hard drives. If you are editing video or doing anything else that has to do with huge file sizes, having such a setup in your Mac Pro can be a huge time saver.

Drive management

Managing disks in the R4i is similar to managing disks in any other Promise Pegasus storage solution. Each pair of drive units can be locked in place and individual disks can be removed and replaced in the event of a disk failure.

Although it is not the simplest example of app design, the Promise utility has all the tools you need to manage your array. You can use it to reconfigure to a different RAID level, monitor the temperature of the drive, manage drive alarms, and view system logs.

The funny thing is that the drives appear to have LED indicators to identify each drive through the Promise utility, but since you can't start the Mac Pro without the cover off, you can't take advantage of such a feature.

Sound

My biggest concern about the Promise R4i had nothing to do with performance or ease of use. My biggest concern was about sound. How loud would the R4i be in the Mac Pro?

Compared to stand-alone Promise arrays, such as the Pegasus3 R6, the sound difference is day and night. The R4i has a big advantage over independent Promise products, because it lacks any active cooling solution. Instead, the drives rely on the built-in thermal management system of the Mac Pro to stay cool, meaning they are dead silent from an active cooling perspective.

That does not mean that the R4i is not audible, because you still hear normal chatter from the hard disks when the headers read and write data. Much will depend on the type of disks used, because some disks are inherently louder than others, but the ambient noise of the Toshiba disks in the unit is pretty quiet.

Make no mistake, you can hear the discs as you scrub through a Final Cut Pro X project, or transfer files to and from the device, but I personally don't find it loud enough to cause annoyance. My Mac Pro rests about 3 feet away on the hardwood floor and I can't hear the device at all while playing music on my Final Cut Pro timeline at 50% volume through the speakers in my LG UltraFine 4K display.

9to5Mac & # 39; s Take

The Promise Pegasus R4i is a great way to add a huge amount of storage to your Mac Pro. Because it is an MPX module, installation is extremely simple, without configuration.

The R4i, completely devoid of fans, is a much quieter option compared to stand-alone DAS units. And there are no power cables or Thunderbolt 3 cables to handle, so no chance of accidentally turning off a Thunderbolt 3 cable or accidentally disconnecting the power, creating risks to your # 39; s valuable data.

Out of the box the unit is configured in what I think is the most sensible RAID solution for saving work media – RAID 5. If you manage large video files that require multiple terabytes of storage, the Promise R4i is for $ 2299.95 directly from Apple, deserves your attention.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.