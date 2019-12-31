Review: Power Support CLAW holder for Stadia Controller

Loading...

One of the features of Google Stages is the ability to play on traditional devices such as computers and TVs, along with more portable form factors such as a Pixel phone. To get the most out of Stages on your Pixel, you need a phone holder for your controller. But is the official Made for Google Stages Controller CLAW from Power Support worth your money?

Installation and fit

It doesn't matter on which device you play Google Stages – Android, Chromecast, desktop, laptop or Chromebook – the official Stages controller is usually the best tool for this job. To help you easily switch between platforms, since you probably don't always play Stages from your phone, the Power Support CLAW is designed to be both easily installed and removed from the controller.

One of the concerns about the Power Support CLAW prior to the release was that it could scratch your Stages Controller. Even the official product list of the Google Store mentions this possibility.

Power Support Claw ™, can mark the Stadia Controller during installation and removal.

However, whether you actually see damage depends on the color of the Stadium Controller that you own. No visible traces were left when installing and removing my Night Blue controller, but my wife's Wasabi controller was not so lucky with light sanding after each removal. Fortunately, these signs are easily rubbed away.

Unlike the relative ease of attaching the CLAW to the Stages Controller, mounting your Pixel phone is surprisingly difficult. The mechanism used to hold your phone is quite strong and can be a little frustrating to open while it also tries to hold your phone in its grip. Although that strength is good for your phone's safety, it sometimes works tragically with the Power Support CLAW, which locks the volume knob or activates the active edge of the Pixel.

Even worse, the CLAW does not allow extra space for telephones in a case. During my testing I was unable to place a Pixel 3a XL with a thick Speck case in its grip. Power Support claims that "many other phones fit in the holder", which can be useful if Stages support non-Pixel Androids, but if your phone is wider than the Pixel 2 XL, you may be out of luck. Slightly wider than about 80 mm does not fit in the CLAW.

Comfort and balance

From experience with other telephone holders for other controllers, the first thing that stood out was that the Stadia Controller CLAW is balanced. An imbalance controller normally takes a heavy toll on the wrists during longer game sessions.

Instead, the Power Support CLAW ensures hours of comfortable play. This is because it attaches your phone to the face of the controller, rather than at the top or back. In general, the whole rig feels much lighter in the hands than comparable setups for other controllers.

However, the ergonomic design introduces some of its own mistakes. Given the attachment point and the angle of the phone, for example, you can almost certainly not see the buttons of your controller when they are cut. If you don't play comfortably with the Stadia Controller without looking at it, the CLAW mount is not for you. However, this should not affect most gamers.

Another problem is that two of the controller's inner buttons – especially those for taking screenshots and calling the Google Assistant – are a bit harder to press with the CLAW attached. However, since these buttons have no purpose on Stages for Android as we know them today, this is not a problem in the short term.

Frankly, the most critical issue with the CLAW confirmation is one that is completely beyond the control of Power Support. For now, the only way to connect the Google Stages Controller is to a Pixel phone with a USB-C cable, not via Wi-Fi like on Chromecast. This also means that – unless you have a 1-ft USB-C cable to hand – your controller rig will dangle too long a wire.

Do you have to buy the Power Support CLAW for the Stadia Controller?

Even with its mistakes, the Power Support CLAW is still worth the asking price of $ 15 if you ever plan to play Stages from your phone. The value proposition will only increase over time as Google Stages brings more phones and the Stages Controller offers better wireless capabilities, both of which will occur in the course of 2020. The Power Support CLAW for Stages Controller is available via Google Save and directly from Power Support.

Or, if playing Google Stages is a must, you can also consider the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for the Xbox One controller that you may already have handy.

