Review: Peel and Totallee make the best Pixel 4 thin housing

Cases are a great way to add grip and protection to your phone, but if you only want the first, the trend of “ultra-thin” cases is for you. Recently I have spent some time with thin Pixel 4 covers from Peel and Totallee together with their screen protectors. This is what you need to know if you are considering a purchase.

Peel vs Totallee – remarkably identical thin cases

Both Peel and Totallee sent me their thin Pixel 4 covers for my XL model and, as I have noticed in the past, these are remarkably similar products. Both are plastic logos without logo for your smartphone that add a bit of grip and in principle no extra protection.

What is the advantage? Simply put, you do not add bulk to your device while still protecting it from wear and scratches. I wish both options would have made the black border of the Pixel come through better with the translucent versions, but in both cases they look great and feel good.

To be honest, honestly, I misplaced one of the two translucent white cases during the review period and they are so incredibly similar that I cannot tell for sure which one is depicted in this article. That’s a bit good because they are both really good!

Which thin Pixel 4 cover is this? Who will say that?

The only major difference between the two is how they are applied to your device. Peel asks users to slide their phone into the housing on the bottom and then click in the top two corners. Totallee, on the other hand, provides the exact opposite. It is important to follow that direction, because it is clear that there is more stress on the corners if you try the opposite.

However, Peel has a considerable advantage when it comes to these thin Pixel 4 covers, simply because it is a bit cheaper. The Peel case costs $ 29, while Totallee charges $ 35. Since they are both the same product, it is quite difficult to recommend the more expensive product.

Peel and Totallee also offer their Pixel 4 thin covers in black

The clear case of Totallee is my favorite of the couple

Where Totallee wins, however, his super-thin business is clear. Although not as thin as the other two cases mentioned above, it is slimmer than clear cases of Spigen and other brands. This case is also more grip than the other cases of Peel and Totallee and offers a lot more protection.

This is the product that I recommend to anyone looking for a thin cover for his Pixel 4. This adds minimal bulk while you do everything you expect from a cover. It even covers the buttons without taking away their tangible click.

The Pixel 4 XL sleeve from Totallee

For $ 35, it’s not a bad deal either, since it’s something that nobody else really does. This slim cover makes any other clear cover that I have tried to feel pretty rough.

What are the screen protectors like?

To my surprise Peel and Totallee also make screen protectors!

Both companies offer the style of screen protectors with a colored border along the ring. I traditionally hate this kind of screen protector, because they usually use a dot matrix and the ring eventually covers a small part of the screen.

However, that is not the case with these screen protectors. Both are well-tempered glass with precise cut-outs, a good oleophobic coating and a relatively simple installation process.

Totallee’s screen protector on a Pixel 4 XL

At Totallee, the kit only contains a microfiber cloth, alcohol swab and some very simple instructions. And that was enough to get an almost perfect installation. My only major problem was that it was quite a job to get the bubbles completely out, and the “shelf” to which the screen protector is attached is a bit difficult to remove. It would also be nice if some dust removal stickers were included.

As for Peel’s screen protector, this is essentially identical. Peel receives points for including a sticker for removing dust and some better instructions, but this is almost the same product.

Peel the screen protector before applying

Which should you choose? I have not used any of these products for a long time, simply because I have to review many other Pixel 4 XL accessories, but I cannot say that either is a bad purchase. For the same price of $ 29 you can certainly get cheaper options on Amazon, but these are definitely the only black-screened screen protectors I would ever recommend.

More Pixel 4 accessories:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQqGLV_8jNI [/ embed]