Review of the New Hampshire Democratic Debate: NPR

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (left), Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer raise their hands during a Friday democratic presidential debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.

Democratic presidential candidates discussed again on Friday night, just days after the Iowa rallies and days before Tuesday in New Hampshire.

There was a lot at stake for each of the seven candidates who debated. Here are five insights from the debate:

1. The urgency of the candidates begins

Undoubtedly, the democratic candidates see how time flies on Friday evening. They tried to draw clear lines and distinctions. Former Vice President Joe Biden persecuted former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who described him as an inexperienced risk, and Senator Bernie Sanders, who argued that he was a democratic socialist who can’t beat President Trump and his programs cost a lot. Buttigieg took an aggressive stance on Biden, saying that the former vice president’s election would “rely on the familiar” while Sander’s message would “split people”.

But it was Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota who caught the eye. Sure, she got her attacks. She followed Buttigieg (again) to his experience and Sanders, saying that his health plan was “not real” because two-thirds of the Senate Democrats were not on board. She was clear, energetic, and straight in this debate, especially at the end when she formulated a clear case against Trump.

The real question is – is it enough? Will moderators put Klobuchar in New Hampshire in front of Biden and open her wallets so that she can continue her campaign? If not, none of that matters.

2. The transfer of the branch to Biden can be justified

It was a remarkable moment at the beginning of the debate when Biden said that voters in Iowa “missed nothing” and that “I will probably score a goal here”. He said New Hampshire has traditionally targeted close-by candidates, and Vermont’s Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are neighboring senators.

But Biden was the vice president. Nobody is more well-known in the field, and he just ran the New Hampshire polls three weeks ago – and then he got on his nose.

Hopeful former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden can be seen on a screen in the spin room during the debate.

Biden hopes that he can keep up with his base of black voters and achieve a big win in South Carolina, where African Americans make up the majority of democratic voters. His campaign team also appears to be optimistic about Nevada as it has a turnout there. Given Biden’s support to the state unions, they are already trying to get early votes there.

Biden has lowered expectations in New Hampshire significantly, but he doesn’t trust moderate voters to go in his direction. Iowa has proven that. After all, a majority of the democratic voters in Iowa that turned out to be moderate were divided between Biden, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar.

3. If the black voice can be won, where is it going?

The risk for Biden is more than three weeks away in South Carolina, where more than 60% of democratic voters are black. And the wealthy venture capitalist Tom Steyer is giving them a difficult pitch.

He urged Biden on Friday night for comments from a South Carolina senator who is a friend and supporter of Biden, who accused the Head of State of the Legislative Black Kaukus of essentially being bought by Steyer.

Steyer, who has so far spent millions of his own money on this race with comparatively low earnings, is making a serious game for the black voters in South Carolina. He places a lot of ads, and although he may not win the black voters or the state, he could wound Biden.

Sanders copes well with voters under the age of 45. Can he build on that strength? Does he have to?

Buttigieg did well in Iowa and now has good New Hampshire elections, but these are mostly white states. He had a good debate on Friday, faced control and attacks, and yet he struggled again when he spoke about race relations during his tenure as mayor – his only chosen political task.

Where black voters are going is a big open question – one that could determine who the democratic candidate will be.

4. Warren, missing in action

This debate was further evidence that Warren is having trouble finding her groove in this campaign. She is stuck – between progressives with new interest and trust in Sanders and university-educated whites who like Buttigieg.

The Democratic presidential candidate from Massachusetts, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, takes part in the democratic presidential debate.

Warren has won so many debates that it is a bit breathtaking to see them disappear in the background. Warren was strong when he talked about Friday’s race, and it’s a reminder that Warren performed well in front of a colorful crowd earlier in this campaign. She had a real opportunity to seal this nomination in the fall – it didn’t. Now she needs a win or at least a lead over Sanders in New Hampshire to get her mojo back.

5. Real conversation for Democrats

Steyer argued for democrats and democratic voters: “We have to win or we are in great trouble.” He said everyone on stage was “right” about their political directions and that everyone was largely in agreement on the big questions.

He is right. If you’re not in power, you can’t implement any of these guidelines – no matter how bold or incremental.

Perhaps as a backlash against Trump, some liberals seem to be less patient for moderation. But keep in mind that the Republicans are ready to do anything to win. Just look at how uniformly the party stood behind Trump during his impeachment – and how Trump allowed anyone in his party to criticize him, no matter how small he was.

Are the Democrats ready to do whatever it takes to win? The way Warren and Sanders talk about fundraising is functionally a litmus test, in which only donations in small dollars are considered ethical.

In contrast, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg is willing to spend billions of his own assets to beat Trump, even if he’s not the Democratic candidate. In the eyes of the progressives, is that evil and disqualifying even if Bloomberg vows use this money to fight for progressive purposes?

In fairness, despite all the divisions, there were many comradeship moments during Friday’s debate. Sure, everyone argued that they could beat Trump, but at the end of the day, they would get together.

Buttigieg may have provided the best defense for Biden and his son Hunter, probably better than Biden himself. He said, “To be the kind of president, the kind of person who would try to turn someone against his own son, who would.” Weaponing a son against his own father is an incredibly dishonorable thing. “

And in particular, said Sanders, whoever the candidate is, all the candidates had to stand behind that person.

Will that be enough for the supporters of the candidates? After all, supporters – and spouses – often take the slingshot and arrows of campaigns harder and more personally than the candidates themselves.