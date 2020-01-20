Review of the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Pastor Dr. Memories Martin Luther King Jr.

Dorothy Parker left him most of her estate. He had supported Julia Roberts ‘parents’ integrated children’s theater workshop. When he left us in ’68, Sammy Davis Jr was crying. Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, Shirley MacLaine and George Bush celebrated his birthday.

When my husband was instrumental in his famous March in Alabama, Dr. King’s wife Coretta: “I always have to empathize with Martin. I do it to remind him of his triumphs. “

You Bette-cha

Bette Midler, who played “Dolly”, now plays genius and donated “Aladdin” seats to the Administration for Children’s Services in NYC so that foster youth can have fun. , , Dr. Michael Perskin from NYU Langone Hospital was on JetBlue when a flight attendant went to see a doctor. He received a $ 100 voucher for reviving her passenger for his emergency services. In a box from Lincoln Center, Carolina Herrera applauded the high fashion in a black shirt dress with pockets to the Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, 38, LA. The director of the Philharmonic Orchestra … The wheel is spinning. In Off-B’s “Harry Townsend’s Last Stand”, Len Cariou plays the leading role, with whom his producer worked for the first time in Chicago’s Goodman Theater in “Othello” – with James Earl Jones.

B’way is almost a ‘nanny’ state

Fran Drescher made her Broadway debut in “Cinderella” in 2014. Her debut at Café Carlyle is in June. It will be a kind of finesse for the upcoming B’way adaptation of her TV show “Nanny”, which is not yet 100 percent finished. This weekend, the U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Cornstein at Primola on Second Avenue said that the past six months were the best the restaurant has ever had due to the economy and Trump … Tamsen Fadal, a War correspondent before he becomes WPIX 11’s anchor gets another war zone – NYC’s theater community. This year, Broadway Channel – the first national television station on the Great White Way – released its “Broadway profiles”. Hey, it’s safer than Kabul – unless Julie Taymor tries to revive “Spider-Man”.

A busy man

Charles Cohen. Owns Landmark Theaters, Quad Cinema, T. Anthony, D&D building, most of 57th Street east of Park, London’s Curzon Cinemas. The British drama “Operation Mincemeat” is currently being produced, with billions remaining to buy Avenue Magazine, which will be officially reissued at Hudson Yards next week.

Golden oldies

Adam Bullschiff, the big, bad Jerry Nadler, Wicked Witch Pelousy: Stop dwarfs and debates. Who do you vote for? Little boy Pete? The War Path Squaw, Warren? Maybe Biden and Bernie, who award BS and BO? Have fun hobbling on your wasteland road. , , IT’S Oscartime. Up to our award-winning popcorn, the following works: Take Andrew Saffir from the Cinema Society. He is connected to producers, studios and Hollywood, books theaters, shows new films, invites friends, VIPs, voters and the press to talk and then celebrates with them, which gives him time to play with film stars like Richard Gere. Peter Dinklage and Julianna Margulies. There is so much movement for so many films before someone approaches a golden statuette.

Opportunities & goals

Jared Kushner and Karlie Kloss – not together – are examining the Kingston / Woodstock property. , Sammy’s Romanian steakhouse is 45 years old. Mazel tov… Awkafina’s favorite bottled water? Aquafina … and Chaka Khan made Chinese food at Mr. Chow.

Blackboard: “I’m not responsible for what my face does when you speak.”

Only in New York, children, only in New York.