When the collective republics of the Soviet Union began their conscious decoupling in the early 1990s, many Russians saw the collapse as a bold new step towards freedom and democracy. Mikhail Khodorkovsky saw money. The future billionaire had grown up with dreams of an engineer – he lived on the corner of cosmonauts street and Rocket boulevard, and confessed that “all my life, I was interested in things that explode” – and was a member card holder of the Komsomol Communist Youth League. Then, in the Perestroika era, he found a book called Commercial Banks in Capitalist Countries and created the first national bank in Russia. He started buying as many state vouchers from individuals as possible after Boris Yeltsin came to power, which allowed him to build up enough capital to buy about “100 major companies.” He also bought the oil company Yukos from the state, which he rationalized and turned into an extremely profitable business. In 2003, Khodorkovsky was considered the richest man in Russia. He was also arrested the same year in dubious circumstances, thanks to an enemy who had also gained power in the 1990s: Vladimir Putin.

Citizen K, the surprisingly strong documentary by Alex Gibney on the rise and fall and rebranding of Khodorkovsky, does a good job of outlining the story of this controversial figure; that the filmmaker has managed to get the subject himself to say as much in his own words looks like a coup. (Given the “order to kill” that hangs over the head of the Khodorkovsky, one has the impression that he lives as a moving target.) His real strength, however, proves that this aspiring industrialist and his black beast often shirtless, sometimes shirtless, were truly the men of their time. Thanks to the abundance of large-scale personal archive footage, you get a divine view of how Russia, freshly liberated from long-standing political doctrine but totally unprepared for the free market, is in free fall . “Gangster capitalism” becomes the name of the game, with a certain dog-exploit-dog mentality. “In America, the Wild West has lasted for decades,” notes Khodorkovsky. “In Russia, we managed to adapt it to seven years.” It thrives in the shining new age of the nation’s oligarchy. The same goes for its somber counterpart.

What you get here is really a double portrait, not only tracing the money movements of the businessman, but also of Putin’s bow as he went from ordinary apparatchik to “the most liberal mayor of Russia ”(a real telling quote!) To Presidential Terror. Viewers see how this environment has created a kind of rule bending tycoon, as well as media that can be manipulated or stifled and a politician for whom the image of iron politics is becoming paramount. (Television helps defeat and weaken Putin’s predecessors and rivals, while helping to build his strongman character; it also becomes an obsession when he ridicules him. No wonder our Commander-in-Chief feels at home. kinship and hosts a boycrush over him.) Any one-on-one meetings between the two men, especially once Khodorkovsky becomes overtly critical of the leader’s decision style in submission, feels inevitable a once the scenes leading up to 2003 are defined.

This is where Gibney excels as a docmaker, basing a history lesson and a deep dive into social issues with investigative chops and all in one fascinating story. For the first two-thirds of Citizen K, he delivers the kind of momentum-focused documentary that has characterized his best work, namely Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room and Taxi to the Dark Side. (It also cuts Gibney’s first-person insertions to a bare minimum, though we’d be delighted if he also gave up the narrator. The invisible key suits him.) Once we get into post-prison reform from Khodorkovsky, in which talking heads speak brightly about how he became human since he was locked up for a decade and his anti-Putin activist status is almost treated as holiness, the format seems to be changing. Suddenly, you are reminded that the filmmaker also has a prolific parallel career as a celebrity profiler.

It’s not a dealbreaker – especially when the film uses this to point out how England, the current home of exile, has become a dangerous haven for Russians speaking out – even if it slightly deflates the Citizen K’s general mood. Yet, as a microcosmic introduction to how the philosophy of the West changed a nation in the East, and how power, corruption and lies have become part of it. ‘DNA of our socio-political moment, film is a thought-provoking treatise. It ends with a man who says he wants to change his homeland. The fact that he says this sentence on a plane, unable to return to this place without risking a bullet to the head, says it all.