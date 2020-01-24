I never really watched movies or TV shows on Star Trek. I dabbled in “Deep Space Nine” one summer but only a handful of episodes. I saw the first two restarted films by J.J. Abrams (“Star Trek” and “Star Trek: Into Darkness”). But the original series? Nope. The recent restart of CBS “Star Trek: Discovery”? No way. “Star Trek: the next generation”? No. The central projects of the Star Trek universe remain a mystery to me.

But “Star Trek: Picard” is the Star Trek project I’ve been waiting for – one that brings me into the universe and makes me want to stay there for a long time.

“Star Trek: Picard” follows the emblematic Jean-Luc Picard, former captain of the USS Enterprise. Years after the adventures seen in “Star Trek: the next generation”, Picard lives alone in a vineyard called Château Picard. He is approached by a mysterious woman, named Dahj (Isa Briones), who needs his help to understand his identity. Interestingly enough, it has a connection to its past.

The opening episode of the series evolves from there. We see clues to Picard’s past – there are certainly details and Easter eggs in the episode that I don’t understand since I have never seen “The Next Generation” or any of the movies live with Picard – because he seeks to understand the identity of Dahj. We get a twist after a twist inside the 44-minute episode. We see blaster fights with Romulans and super futuristic technology in the Starfleet archives. We get an epic cliffhanger that warns of a space war to come with something called a Borg?

Honestly, I didn’t understand most of what I saw on the show in terms of the traditions and backstory of Star Trek. But that’s the beauty of “Star Trek: Picard” – it drops me towards the end of Picard’s overall arc. There is a rich character history for Picard that exists with “Next Generation” and these following films. There is even more knowledge about Star Trek with all the derivative series.

There is so much Star Trek content that I can consume to make myself understood more. And Picard is the show that inspired me to dive.

So here’s a message for all of us newcomers to Star Trek: It’s the Star Trek show we’ve been waiting for.

It is not only that there is a tremendous backdrop for Picard – but there is one that I want to learn. I want to know why he’s so jaded about Starfleet. I want to know what Lt. Cmdr. The data saved Picard’s life, as Picard mentions in the first episode of this new series. I need to know what a Borg is and why it is so important. What is this supernova? How does this relate to the other properties of Star Trek? What happened to this Federation? How was it before?

“Picard” has done enough to encourage me to watch his series. The show alludes to epic tragedies and battles and crazy stories that I have never been able to see.

But the show also hints at an incredible future. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was a true example of a franchise using fan service to serve fans well. “Picard” alluded to the whole past also exploring a future. I may have never watched any of the movies “The Next Generation” or “Star Trek Nemesis”, but it is clear from a viewing that the series uses older ideas and storylines to expand the universe. This data character seemed to be a big problem. And for him, having a daughter seems to be more important! For Picard, getting involved again in all this drama also seems to be a big problem. The show uses the results and the story to create a new future. Building on what was known to create something new and new.

As the show progresses, I hope to understand the series a little more and come to learn more about these characters. Maybe I’ll run “The Next Generation” with an epic marathon. My critics will also focus more on the show itself and on the themes of the episode. But for now, I can say that this show caught my attention.

For years I have been delaying Star Trek. I avoided looking at it for the sake of other franchises. But I chose to explore a new idea. I embraced something unknown and unknown – something that Picard himself did in this episode. A mystery rises around him and he embraces him fully. Like Picard, new Star Trek fans watching this show have so much to learn about the past and traditions of the Star Trek universe. But that will only build a better future – full of understanding and knowledge.

Embracing the unknown is a worthwhile endeavor.