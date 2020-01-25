In My Name Is Lucy Barton, a solo show on Broadway based on Elizabeth Strout’s 2016 novel recalls nine crucial weeks of her life in a Manhattan hospital room.

Her husband is too busy to visit or visit the children, but one day she wakes up to find her estranged mother sitting next to her bed. Their relationship doesn’t really get better, but their mother stays steadfast day after day.

Laura Linney plays Lucy with a radiant openness that is the actor’s superpower. It conveys the complexity of being an ordinary person trying to find out life. Every thought flits across her face.

But one of the great joys of this show is that Lucy tells us the story of something that happened to her a long time ago for over 90 minutes. That means Linney plays both Lucy and Lucy’s mother. Both women are so different (Lucy’s mother is completely gossipy, while Lucy is thoughtfully clear and distinct), and yet she is both so complete that the drama sometimes feels like a two-handed drama.

Through their “conversations” we learn a lot about Lucy’s impoverished childhood in Illinois, her abusive father, her cold marriage. The small details that she drops add up to an exciting, heartbreaking work.

“My Name Is Lucy Barton” is about what we owe to those we love – and how families shape us in good and bad ways. But it’s also about how Lucy breaks away from her family and eventually finds her own voice.

My name is Lucy Barton, adapted from Rona Munro from the novel by Elizabeth Strout, directed by Richard Eyre at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater of the Manhattan Theater Club.