Review: Kingston KC2000 NVMe PCIe SSD (1TB) - Storage

Introduction

Kingston has made waves in the SSD market with a new set of budget-friendly solutions designed to lure users who still stick to their outdated hard drives. The KC600 turned out to be a great choice for PCs that are limited to SATA, while systems with an available M.2 slot are top candidates for the well-rounded A2000.

Both offer competent performance at their respective price, but neither can be considered an ideal fit for enthusiasts who want to go a little further. That is where the Kingston KC2000 comes in handy. Delivered in an M.2 form factor, this drive promises “superior NVMe speeds” and “excellent endurance” for desktop, workstation, and powerful PCs.

Consecutive speeds of up to 3,200 MB / s are the obvious attraction – that is almost a 50 percent increase over the 2,200 MB / s advertised by the aforementioned A2000 – and if you hope you can claim the same amount of fast storage if possible, the KC2000 is available with a capacity of 2 TB, doubling the supply of the regular Kingston alternative.

It will be interesting to see the two product lines next to each other, and recent price adjustments can help to bring the KC2000 back to the attention. Readers should note that the powerful range was originally launched six months ago, but after we were impressed by the A2000, we are intrigued to see if there is anything worthwhile about Kingston’s more expensive proposition.

Kingston NVMe PCIe SSDs

Model series

Capacity

250GB

500GB

1TB

250GB

500GB

1TB

2TB

auditor

Silicon Motion SM2263EN

Silicon Motion SM2262EN

NAND

Micron 96-layer 3D TLC

Micron 96-layer 3D TLC

Encryption

XTS-AES 256-bit

XTS-AES 256-bit

Couple

NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x4

NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x4

Dimensions

80 mm x 22 mm x 3.5 mm

80 mm x 22 mm x 3.5 mm

Sequential reading speed

2,000MB / s

2,200MB / s

2,200MB / s

3,000MB / s

3,000MB / s

3,200MB / s

3,200MB / s

Consecutive write speed

1,100MB / s

2,000MB / s

2,000MB / s

1,100MB / s

2,000MB / s

2,200MB / s

2,200MB / s

Random IOPs (4KB reads)

150,000 IOPs

180,000 IOPs

250,000 IOPs

350,000 IOPs

350,000 IOPs

350,000 IOPs

250,000 IOPs

Random IOPs (4KB writes)

180,000 IOPs

200,000 IOPs

220,000 IOPs

200,000 IOPs

250,000 IOPs

275,000 IOPs

250,000 IOPs

Endurance

150 TBW

350 TBW

600 TBW

150 TBW

300 TBW

600 TBW

1,200 TBW

Power consumption (max. Writing)

4.5W

7.0W

Power consumption (average)

0.08W

0.2W

Power consumption (inactive)

0.003W

0.003W

Life expectancy

2m hours

2m hours

Guarantee

5 years

5 years

Current retail price

£ 40

£ 75

£ 130

£ 55

£ 85

£ 145

£ 350

At the time of writing, a Kingston KC2000 of 1 TB raises around £ 145 in retail, which means a premium of 12 percent over its 1 TB A2000 brother or sister. The additional release opens the door to a proven Silicon Motion SM2262EN controller and an increase in successive read and write speeds from 2,200 / 2,000 MB / sec to 3,200 / 2,300 MB / sec, respectively.

Peak random reading performance sees a dramatic boost, climbing 40 percent from 250K to 350K IOPS, but both the maximum and average power consumption are also increased, making the KC2000 less preferred for laptop or battery powered systems. Elsewhere, the two product lines share many similarities, including 96-layer 3D TLC NAND, durability scores that are reasonable but not spectacular, a standard five-year warranty, and security options with 256-bit XTS-AES hardware encryption and compatibility with a variety of TCG Opal software management solutions.

The software bundle also remains unchanged. A license key for Acronis True Image OEM is included to facilitate the transition to a new drive, while the depicted Kingston SSD Manager handles firmware updates and monitors the health and security of the drive.

Another point of differentiation is the appearance. The black PCB of the KC2000 is slightly more stylish than the blue A2000, but the double-sided layout is somewhat tight. Under the warranty sticker on the front of the disk are the controller and four 128 GB NAND packages, another four are at the rear, along with a pair of 512 MB DRAM chips. The performance will ultimately determine whether the KC2000 is still useful in addition to the affordable A2000, so let’s take the benchmarks.