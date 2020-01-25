Review: iOttie iON Go is handy and attractive with Qi charging

There are literally thousands of power banks on the market today to give your phone some juice along the way, but occasionally one with a special function or two pops up. The last few months I had the iOttie iON Go for my Pixel 4 XL.

What is so special about this product? After all, this is simply another 10,000 mAh power bank. The first thing that helps to make it an option that should be on your radar is that the USB-C supports fast charging. If you are a Pixel owner like me, this means you can charge quickly on the road, provided you have a USB-C to USB-C cable to hand.

Apart from that USB-C port – which, I should add, is also used for charging the iON Go – there is also a full USB-A port here. It is useful for charging devices that use less energy, such as headphones, but because it is a Quick Charge 3.0 port, it can also be used to charge many Android phones quickly.

Perhaps one of the most useful things about this power bank is that it has built in Qi wireless charging. At the top is a charging pad with raised rubber to keep your device in place. It is a handy option to charge without always taking a cable with you. However, the convenience is rather offset by the slow charging speed of 5 W. It is a hindrance to charge in this way, but it can be useful to charge while traveling at night. Instead of wired charging with both the power bank and the telephone, you can simply charge the bank.

Unfortunately, the iOttie iON Go does not support wireless charging to refill the power bank. I think this would have been a very useful addition to the product because it could easily be charged with a Qi power pad on the entryway table. But unfortunately, you must occasionally connect via USB-C to top up. At least it supports Power Delivery!

The other important reason why the iON Go is attractive at all is the design. The fabric-covered design looks great personally and the red color “Ruby” is striking. Rounded corners and a fairly slim overall size make this a great addition to a backpack or bag, and I was able to keep it in my back pocket at some point.

Another great design feature here is the power meter hidden under the fabric. At the touch of a button the LEDs light up and show the percentage of available power.

Is the iOttie iON Go worth $ 39 to buy? It really depends. If you value good looks, fast charging via USB-C and the convenience of wireless charging at hand, absolutely! In the future this is a power bank that I will certainly keep in my backpack. However, if you only want to charge quickly, there are plenty of options available for much less money. Admittedly, you have to keep an eye on 9to5Toys, because the iON Go has fallen in price a few times.

