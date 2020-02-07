Review ‘Horse Girl’: Alison Brie, from Daffy to dangerously unstable

Do you know that romantic comedy cliché in which the mousy young woman takes off her glasses – and suddenly the brainiac ‘ugly duckling’ blooms in a beautiful swan that becomes heads and gets the man? That is not what happens with the title character of Horse Girl, although the first 15 minutes of Jeff Baena’s film assume that there is a bit of variation lurking here. Our heroine, Sarah (Alison Brie), is single, sweet but somewhat socially awkward and works in an art and craft store. In her free hours, she hangs around at a stable riding lesson and watches a sci-fi-meets CSI show called Purgatory (imagine an unbranded Buffy meets Bones). She does not wear glasses, mind you, but she certainly radiates “incoming rom-com make-over”.

And when her roommate (Debby Ryan) decides to put Sarah in contact with her boyfriend’s friend Darren (John Reynolds from the search party), you have the idea that this pot might have found her equally different lid. He’s nice, and also a little crazy and hipster-nerdy, and also, he has the same name as the hero on purgatory, so this is completely destiny, right? Sarah seems beaten. Except that there are few indications that it seems a bit … with this young woman. For example, how the people in the stable are not really happy to see Sarah when she turns up all the time. Or how someone caught her on a blank wall in her apartment in the middle of the night. Or the way she continues to hallucinate that she is lying in a white room between a middle-aged man (John Ortiz) and something in her twenties in a Sub Pop T-shirt (Dylan Gelula), and thinks aliens abduct her, and that she is her grandmother’s clone and …

Soon we begin to find ourselves in a different, much darker film than we thought we would find, something that is much more interesting, if not always fully successful in his ambitious goals. The balance between a cinema du Duplass indie cringe-comedy (not coincidentally, the brothers are both producers; Jay Duplass appears as a social worker) and outright surrealism taps heavily towards the latter as things progress, and what begins as mere oddball turns into a full portrait of a woman about to get a nervous breakdown. Baena, who wrote the script together with Brie, has always been someone who takes a bit of a turn in his pitch – this is the man who wrote I Heart Huckabees and has directed both a zombie love story (Life After Beth) and an adaptation in the left field from Boccaccio’s The Decameron (The Little Hours). The descent to pure weirdness, supplemented by the primo beep-borp-boop synth score by Josiah Steinbrick and Jeremy Zuckerman, occasionally feels like weirdness to himself. But the longer Horse Girl you spend in the dissociative state of mind of this young woman, the more you feel your own grip on the story begin to break. Form follows dysfunction.

What motivates the film in more than one way is Brie. We have seen the actor playing daffy, determined, depressed, sexy, sad, naive, tough, faux-tough, faux-faux-tough and funny. What we’ve never seen her do before is play loose and the way she lets Sarah slowly slip out of reality – and then slide even further into a snake pit of instability – makes you feel that Brie is flexing a new set of muscles . Whether you buy the end or not, it is something between you and your own personal suspension of disbelief, but you cannot say that the star is not required to sell the character’s bow for 100 percent. Insanity suits her. Let the other ‘ugly ducklings’ become swans. This transforms into a shrieking, howling, smiling bird of prey in a ninja outfit with a patterned cloth.