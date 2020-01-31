Review: “Gretel & Hansel” is a real horror movie (ible) – Entertainment & Life – Austin 360

Early in the new movie “Gretel & Hansel” there is a scene in which the two title characters accidentally shake off psychedelic mushrooms in a forest and it produces a very strong feeling in the audience: jealousy.

Oh, if only we could all be tall for the rest of this. If only there was something that could make this art film horror bearable for an hour or so. Forget the popcorn, just give us mushrooms, man.

“Gretel & Hansel” is just as visually fascinating as it is annoying, a 90-minute film that really should have been a 3-minute music video for Marilyn Manson or Ozzy Osbourne. It is only loosely in the horror genre. It’s creepier, if that’s a genre. It is actually 90 minutes as fear. It is terrible.

The Grimm brothers must be really outraged that their simple story about child abuse, malnutrition, cannibalism and witchcraft is so perverted. Rob Hayes’ script focuses on Gretel – hence the name change of the title – and turns her into a mature superhero who outsmarts a witch. Why this dusty 19th-century ditty had to be converted in this way is unclear. What’s next? Will ‘The Three Little Pigs’ soon be resurrected to become a vigilant of corporate greed? Pigs versus pork?

Sophia Lillis, who left her mark on “It”, plays the 16-year-old Gretel, while newcomer Sam Leakey plays the lead role as her 8-year-old brother. Raising Gretel’s age puts her at the point of femininity and gives her dominion over her younger brother. She soon realizes that – panting! – she has powers of her own. “Women often know things they don’t like,” the witch says. (If that were true, poor Lillis would not have wasted her considerable talent in this dreck.)

The original story is about starving brothers and sisters who come across a house of bread and cake – a lure built by a wicked witch who wants to cook and eat them. She is too smart and the children come home safely. The moral: strangers suck and don’t get off the path.

This retelling seems to be a lesson about corruption or perhaps environmental activism – “nothing is given without taking anything away,” says Gretel – but it is all confused with heavily stylized sets and intended creepy set pieces that are visually fascinating but add up to little, completely ready for a knock-off “Stranger Things” soundtrack. The only lesson the filmmakers have not told us is that carbohydrates are clearly the devil.

Director Osgood Perkins, son of Anthony, knows a well-framed photo when he sees it – mysterious cloaked figures in the distance with strange hats in misty forests – but connecting hundreds of artistic images does not make a coherent film. Everyone is clearly very proud of changing the nice little house of the fairy tale in the postmodern example of deconstructionist architecture in the film. Bravo! Congratulations on the cool, asymmetrical roof, but you have forgotten that the story makes no sense. Lots of candles and destitute Irish trees is not a plot.

Alice Krige plays the scary witch with an endless buffet and she is perfectly cast, with her precise, calm threat of excellent use, such as when she smells ominously Hansel’s head. She seduces Grietje with eternal life – for a price. “Something is wrong here,” Gretel wonders. “What is behind this pleasure?”

There is also Charles Babalola as a fleeting nice guy who kills a demon with an arrow-driven headshot, a whole series that looks like it was from another movie. But that is the most real action in the film until the end when bloody corpses lie on autopsy tables, human guts move and someone is burned alive graphic. We have no idea why this is classified as PG-13. Why it was even made in the first place is not clear to us either. Children, stay on the plywood this weekend.