REVIEW EDITION on PC and Mobile Devices – GeekTyrant

Agricola It’s a very popular board game. I can’t tell you how many times I go to board games groups and people talk about Agricola. Well, Asmodee Digital recently launched Agricola: Revised Edition on PCs and mobile devices. This version brings the 2016 Revised Edition of the board game to the digital table with rebalanced cards to enhance the overall feel of the game. It should be noted that the game designer himself handled card reworking, Uwe Rosenberg.

Set in Central Europe in the late Middle Ages, Agricola has a civilized world revived after years of scarcity. In the game, every farmer wants to live a better life and wants to produce more and more food!

Choose a livelihood in town to earn resources to improve your wooden shack to a farmhouse! Plow your fields, sow with seeds and bake bread in your clay oven! Another way of finding food is to find sheep, pigs or cattle in the village and keep them in pits for breeding small ones.

When your farm is big enough, it’s time to consider having a baby! Your children will help you with your tasks as they grow up! Don’t forget to stock up for winter or you’ll have to resort to begging to survive!

You can also choose specialties and enhancements to benefit the other farmers!

The player with the largest and largest farm wins the game, so allocate resources wisely, carefully develop your land and create the best medieval farm!

Agricola: Revised Edition will allow up to 4 players to play locally or online. If you want to play alone, no worries, that’s why computer bots, right? The game also contains a detailed tutorial for learning the ropes.

You can buy Agricola: Your PC’s Revised Edition via Steam for $ 9.99 or for Android or iOS for $ 4.99.