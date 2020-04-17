Review: Ed O’Brien finds his voice on “Earth”

Ed O’Brien has been an underrated but crucial part of Radiohead since the band’s formation in 1985. His contributions may not be as flashy as guitarist Jonny Greenwood, but look at Thom Yorke’s immediate right to no matter what concert and you ” I will see him hitting the tambourine on ‘Reckoner’, echoing the haunting chorus of ‘rain down’ on ‘Android paranoid’, or hammering a portable drum kit during ‘Over there’.

It took a while, but O’Brien finally came out of the shadows with the release of his first exceptional solo, Earth, under the nickname EOB. He noted in interviews that he felt he should disclose the file, that part of him would die if he did not. This sense of urgency is felt all over the Earth. The opener “Shangri-La” is a triumphant scorcher dotted with percussion while O’Brien recognizes feelings that he did not realize he had before finding the harmonious mystical place that holds the song. Her voice has never been so important – so recognizable – so far.

Much of the Earth is laid back and peaceful, centered around the cerebral “Brazil” and “Olympik” that spin in more than eight minutes, tickling the brain with swirling synths and dreamy lines on love and love. perfection. “Supreme love is all I need,” he sings on the latter. “Waking up from the sea depths.” Tucked right behind “Brasil” is the amazing “Deep Days”, a slow acoustic burner that acts as a respite for the long track that precedes it: “Where you go, I will go / where you will stay, I will stay”, he promises. “And when you get up, I will get up / and if you fall, you can fall on me.”

The sparse and magical “Long Time Coming” is another star (“A lonely girl from the city / looks into her world”), but it’s the closest album, “Cloak on the Night”, which serves as a heartbreaking the LP of the LP highlight. Joined by Laura Marling, O’Brien carefully puts each line on a scintillating acoustic guitar: “You and me all night”, they sing in harmony. “You and I in this storm / hold on tight.”

With Earth, O’Brien becomes the fourth member of Radiohead to diversify and release his own album, after Yorke, guitarist Jonny Greenwood and drummer Phil Selway. This leaves bassist Colin Greenwood as the only person in the group who has yet to appear. The success of all of these extracurricular versions, including Earth, suggests that when it does, it will be worth the wait.