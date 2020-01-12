Review: Diesel Axial shows the degree of choice on Wear OS

Wear OS can have quite a few problems, especially because it is far behind the competition when it comes to functions, fitness and especially the life of the battery. However, there is a core strength to Wear OS that is emphasized by the Diesel Axial that I have worn in the last month – you can really find everything you want on this platform.

The polarizing design of Diesel Axial is not for everyone

First, let’s talk about design. The Diesel Axial is by no means a smart watch intended for everyone. The design is unique to say the least when it comes to the smartwatch market. The unapologetic format, the large buttons and the industrial-looking top ring are all completely unique for this hardware only.

That said, it works if I’m completely honest. The bronze color variant that I received looks personally great with black accents that also work with most fashion styles. The black leather strap is also comfortable and looks good. However, if I were to buy a Diesel Axial, I would personally like the gunmetal version.

The design here is just not for everyone, because some people will love this look and others will love it. Watches are not like telephones or tablets. They are a fashion accessory and you have to like it to have fun. With Diesel Axial there is a niche of users who really like this design and for them this is the only smartwatch they would want to buy. Personally, I am not entirely one of those people, but I do understand why some people want this design.

What is the rest of the hardware like?

Axial is part of Fossil’s Gen 5 design and features a speaker for audible answers from the assistant – it’s fine – as well as 3ATM water resistance. These are nowadays almost standard for Wear OS, together with the triple buttons with a rotating crown and two customizable shortcuts. The two extra buttons are a bit stiff for my taste, but they work well enough.

The display on the Axial is an AMOLED panel that is a full circle. The touchscreen responds quickly and the brightness is good enough for most usage situations, but you sometimes struggle in direct sunlight.

Regarding charging, this watch uses the same magnetic pin charger that has been running on Fossil for two generations and, like most watches that use it, works well enough. The system offers fast charging for a quick upgrade and also makes a relatively easy connection. However, it is important to note that the design appears to have a weak point where the rings used for charging may fall. Fortunately, Fossil has a good track record to help customers with this problem.

Wear OS & performance

Okay, let’s talk about Wear OS. Like any other smartwatch on the Google platform, Diesel Axial connects to Android and iOS to deliver notifications, use selected apps and offer thousands of third-party watchfaces.

In general, Wear OS is a solid enough operating system for your wrist, but it is not perfect. Bugs are all too common and Google has not really done much in recent years to help improve the operating system.

The only major improvement in Wear OS lately has actually come from the underlying hardware. With its Gen 5 platform, Fossil has upgraded watches such as the Diesel Axial with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and, more importantly, 1 GB RAM. That combination means that Wear OS can function with a considerable amount of pep and ditch, the majority of the lag that teased the platform. It’s not nearly perfect yet, but the performance on the Diesel Axial is absolutely acceptable.

Remarkably, the Axial is also a huge improvement over the Diesel Full Guard that was released in 2018. That watch suffered some major performance problems due to some extra apps from Diesel. Despite the same software functions on board, Axial does not have the same fate. Now I can enjoy the dials that Diesel puts on this watch, knowing that it won’t destroy performance or drain the battery.

Speaking of the battery life, it is usually fine on Axial. Most days I have about 20-40% of the battery left before bedtime, which is perfect for my needs. On the day I write this review, a weird bug drained the entire battery in about 8 hours. However, that only happened once in the course of a month and, probably, it has to do with the fact that I was traveling.

If you want to squeeze some more juice from Diesel Axial, the battery saving modes from Fossil are on board. With a few presets and some customizable options, you can sacrifice a few functions for a day or two extra battery, or turn the watch into a “stupid” watch to squeeze a few days on a low charge by time only to get.

Is it worth it?

So is Diesel Axial worth its hefty $ 350 price tag? From the point of view of value alone, I don’t think it is simply because there are cheaper Wear OS watches with exactly the same specifications. However, if this is the design that you like, I don’t think you will regret the purchase in any way.

Diesel Axial is available directly from Diesel and from some external retailers such as Amazon.

