Review: Deepcool Gamer Storm Macube 310P - Chassis

Introduction

Deepcool’s approach to enthusiastic hardware has delivered some interesting products in recent years. The Chinese company usually looks for established solutions and then introduces its own, price-competitive alternative.

Assassin III tries to make Noctua’s NH-D15 one-off, Castle 240 EX challenges a variety of all-in-one fluid coolers, and now the Gamer Storm Macube 310P is here to challenge mid-tower chassis such as the NZXT H510.

At first glance, the Macube 310P can easily be mistaken for an NZXT case. The matt white paintwork, the sturdy facade, the PSU coating, the two-color color scheme and the side panel of tempered glass all give an equally clean and minimalist feel. And that’s not a bad thing; from the outside, Deepcool has presented a tidy package that is sleek and easy to look at and completely free of flashy RGB lighting.

Pricing is of course the key and at the time of writing, Macube 310P is on its way to UK stores with an attractive £ 65 price tag. That’s about £ 10 less than the competing NZXT H510, but after seeing the last few days, we’ve found that there are pros and cons to Deepcool’s mid-tower offering.

Let’s start with what works well. Dimensions of 425 mm x 215 mm x 495 mm are approximately good for a middle tower frame designed with high end equipment in mind, and accessibility is excellent thanks to magnetized panels on both sides. On the component side, the tempered glass panel hinges at the bottom and then secures it neatly with magnets at the top, with a marker bar on site to pull the panel open. The magnets on the opposite panel don’t feel so strong – a casual brush from the opening tab may be enough to make the panel pop off – but we enjoyed the fact that we could get in and out of the housing so easily. We are surprised that more manufacturers have not opted for a magnetic approach because it results in a much cleaner finish than traditional thumbscrews.

Full disassembly is achieved by giving the steel front and top fascias a firm pull, and if you are concerned about security, a pair of side panel locking tabs are included in the bundle to prevent unwanted venturing into the PC. With everything open, there is a lot of room to work with. Motherboard shape factors up to ATX are supported, a 7 + 2 PCIe slot arrangement for a vertical graphic card holder and there are four special storage drawers; double 2.5 inch sleds behind the motherboard; plus two 3.5-inch drawers in a cage at the end of the PSU compartment.

The number of fan brackets also seems plentiful, with Macube 310P for a 120 in the back and your choice of three 120s or two 140s at the top and front. We also have a trio of rubber grommet cable holes, Velcro straps to help with cable management, a simple four-way PWM fan hub and a handy GPU bracket that can be lifted vertically to support an overweight graphics card and protect it from the dreaded sag.

On paper it would be assumed that a powerful construction is simple, but in practice we have discovered a few small problems along the way. First, although there are a total of seven fan-mounted locations, the top rails were not compensated and we were unable to install our 240 mm radiator in the housing roof due to the fans that contaminated our heat sinks on the motherboard. The radiator unit fits well in the front, but the arrangement is not ideal, because unlike the perforated top panel, the solid front plate is not designed for optimum air flow. The slim 13 mm intake ducts on either side will not provide an enormous amount of clean air and they serve as the only dust filters for installed chassis fans.

There is also an unexpected snag in the PSU bay. Fits to be quiet! delivery turned out to be a problem, so we thought, no problem, let’s just remove the hard drive cage. Guess? You can’t do that. Although you can move the cage slightly, it is not possible to slide it out because it will damage the hinge for the side panel. Deepcool must have placed the cage in situ before the sheath was attached during assembly. A minor nuisance, because you can still unscrew the cage and slide over it while installing the power supply, but it would be nice to completely remove the disc holder.

The build quality is reasonable, but does not fully meet NZXT standards – the rear panel showed noticeable flex when installing the I / O shield – and the only supplied fan is a standard 120 mm exhaust with a choice of a three-pole or Molex -connection. There are some nice details – both the GPU bracket and the fan hub are useful – but Deepcool has missed some of the finer details that could have helped complete the package. The I / O ports on the top edge are, for example, a standard format of audio connections, two USB 3.0 Type-A and on / off and reset buttons. Omitting USB-C has a disadvantage for modern rivals.

Creating a build that is easy to see in the eye does not take much effort, although the jury sits on the recess on the side of the PSU shroud; are users really that excited to see their power supply? Cable management is good everywhere, with routing options above, below and on the side of the motherboard, as well as 23 mm free space around the back. Speaking of free space, CPU coolers can be up to 165 mm high, PSU support extends up to 160 mm and graphics cards can be up to 330 mm long.

Some good, some not so good, but the big question mark is how will our components do with the radiator behind that solid front panel? Let’s find out.